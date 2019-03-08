Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Tractor rally in memory of road crash victim will raise cash for air ambulance

PUBLISHED: 13:38 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 18 September 2019

A tractor run in memory of late Ben Burgess Coates branch manager Steve Trostler (inset) will raise cash for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Pictures: Ben Burgess

A tractor run in memory of late Ben Burgess Coates branch manager Steve Trostler (inset) will raise cash for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Pictures: Ben Burgess

Ben Burgess

A Fenland farm machinery firm will hold a charity tractor run on Sunday in memory of a much-loved branch manager who died in a car accident earlier this year.

Ben Burgess Coates team members organising the inaugural Steve Trostler Memorial Tractor Run on September 22 are (from left): Paul Williamson, Hugh Gilligan and Nick Garrod. Picture: Ben BurgessBen Burgess Coates team members organising the inaugural Steve Trostler Memorial Tractor Run on September 22 are (from left): Paul Williamson, Hugh Gilligan and Nick Garrod. Picture: Ben Burgess

The inaugural Steve Trostler Memorial Tractor Run, named after the late manager of the Ben Burgess Coates branch in east Cambridgeshire, will raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

It will include more than 50 tractors of all makes, models and ages from within the farming community and customers of Ben Burgess, the John Deere dealer whose headquarters are based in Norwich.

The tractors will leave the Ben Burgess Coates branch near Peterborough at 10.30am on September 22, and follow a 32-mile route including a mid-point stop at The Three Tuns pub in Doddington, near March.

The run will be led by branch director John Rupp and is being organised by a team of Ben Burgess employees including service manager Paul Williamson, who said: "Organising the run has been a real pleasure and has certainly been a team effort. We've wanted to do something in Steve's name for a while and this just seemed like the right idea, and something we hope his family will be proud of."

A charity tractor run is being organised in memory of Ben Burgess Coates branch manager Steve Trostler, who died in a car accident earlier this year. Pictures: Ben BurgessA charity tractor run is being organised in memory of Ben Burgess Coates branch manager Steve Trostler, who died in a car accident earlier this year. Pictures: Ben Burgess

Mr Trostler, 66, from Kettering, was killed in a road accident on April 3. The proceeds from the tractor run will help the emergency crews at the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) to expand their life-saving service in remote rural areas.

Tammy Swiderski, community fundraiser for the EAAA, said: "We are delighted and honoured to have been chosen by the team at Ben Burgess Coates as the recipients of their tractor ride. As a charity, we receive no regular government funding and rely on the support of businesses, clubs, groups and the public to continue to deliver and develop our life-saving services.

"We are the only air ambulance in the East of England to fly in the hours of darkness but we are currently unable to do so 24/7. We hope to increase our service to fly 24/7 by the end of next year and will only be able to do so due to the continued support of our community."

- For more information on the event and how to enter, see the Ben Burgess website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jack Whitehall announces Norwich tour date

Jack Whitehall is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Supplied by Theatre Royal

Fire at Castle Mall restaurant

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at the Bourgee restaurant in Castle Mall, Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Teen with suicidal thoughts quits UEA and returns to New Zealand over poor support

Norwich student, Caelin Cassidy, who left the country after having to wait a month for help with suicidal thoughts says she supports calls for universities to be legally responsible for mental health. Photo: Caelin Cassidy

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jack Whitehall announces Norwich tour date

Jack Whitehall is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Supplied by Theatre Royal

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists