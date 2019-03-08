Tractor rally in memory of road crash victim will raise cash for air ambulance

A Fenland farm machinery firm will hold a charity tractor run on Sunday in memory of a much-loved branch manager who died in a car accident earlier this year.

The inaugural Steve Trostler Memorial Tractor Run, named after the late manager of the Ben Burgess Coates branch in east Cambridgeshire, will raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

It will include more than 50 tractors of all makes, models and ages from within the farming community and customers of Ben Burgess, the John Deere dealer whose headquarters are based in Norwich.

The tractors will leave the Ben Burgess Coates branch near Peterborough at 10.30am on September 22, and follow a 32-mile route including a mid-point stop at The Three Tuns pub in Doddington, near March.

The run will be led by branch director John Rupp and is being organised by a team of Ben Burgess employees including service manager Paul Williamson, who said: "Organising the run has been a real pleasure and has certainly been a team effort. We've wanted to do something in Steve's name for a while and this just seemed like the right idea, and something we hope his family will be proud of."

Mr Trostler, 66, from Kettering, was killed in a road accident on April 3. The proceeds from the tractor run will help the emergency crews at the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) to expand their life-saving service in remote rural areas.

Tammy Swiderski, community fundraiser for the EAAA, said: "We are delighted and honoured to have been chosen by the team at Ben Burgess Coates as the recipients of their tractor ride. As a charity, we receive no regular government funding and rely on the support of businesses, clubs, groups and the public to continue to deliver and develop our life-saving services.

"We are the only air ambulance in the East of England to fly in the hours of darkness but we are currently unable to do so 24/7. We hope to increase our service to fly 24/7 by the end of next year and will only be able to do so due to the continued support of our community."

- For more information on the event and how to enter, see the Ben Burgess website.