New Belted Galloway cattle group's first herd visit will be at Holkham Estate

PUBLISHED: 08:31 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 02 August 2019

The new Eastern regional group of the Belted Galloway Cattle Society will hold its first herd visit at the Holkham estate. Picture: Nick Butcher

The newly-formed eastern regional group of the Belted Galloway Cattle Society will hold its first herd visit this summer at the Holkham Estate.

The group accepted an invitation from livestock manager Jon Smith to visit the Earl of Leicester's north Norfolk estate on August 17.

After meeting at the new cattle sheds at 1pm, the event will include a guided tour of the Holkham herd of Belted Galloway cattle, as well as the commercial cattle on the marshes and an explanation of how the livestock enterprise is run in tandem with the estate's arable operations and nature reserve.

After a visit to the Field to Fork exhibition in the museum, the visit will finish with a hog roast at 5pm.

The group needs to know numbers for the tours and catering, and may need to limit numbers on a "first come, first served" basis if there is a large response.

- For more information contact Jeremy Perkins on 07768 008880 or 01359 231257.

