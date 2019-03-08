Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Enterprising young Norfolk shepherd wins £5,000 farming award

PUBLISHED: 20:35 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:35 05 June 2019

Becky Dixon, winner of the 2019 Chris Lewis Award, pictured with Mr Lewis' widow Jane. Picture: Chris Hill

Becky Dixon, winner of the 2019 Chris Lewis Award, pictured with Mr Lewis' widow Jane. Picture: Chris Hill

Chris Hill

An enterprising sheep farmer aims to expand her flock and her contracting business after winning a £5,000 prize awarded in memory of an inspirational Norfolk stockman.

Becky Dixon, winner of the 2019 Chris Lewis Award, pictured with her two-year-old daughter Evie and her sheep flock at Ringstead. Picture: Becky DixonBecky Dixon, winner of the 2019 Chris Lewis Award, pictured with her two-year-old daughter Evie and her sheep flock at Ringstead. Picture: Becky Dixon

Becky Dixon, 27, from Ringstead in west Norfolk, is the 2019 winner of the Chris Lewis Award, which has been presented every two years since 2007 in memory of its namesake - a charismatic sheep breeder renowned for making time to help young people.

This year's champion bought her first sheep at the age of 14. After eight years of full-time shepherding she is now self-employed and hopes to build up her flock of 200 sheep after winning the award, which she said was a "great thing to be a part of".

She also works with other farms and looks after up to 3,000 lambs in winter, so her prize money will be used to buy a livestock trailer and part of a mobile handling system, which will enable her to offer a more complete shepherding service.

You may also want to watch:

"I want to build up my own flock, but I don't necessarily want to get so big that I cannot go out and do my self-employed work," she said. "I like to work with other people, and I want to go out to the smaller farms and the rare breeds. That is what the handling system will help with."

The Chris Lewis Award is open to Norfolk livestock farmers aged 30 years or under, and is awarded by the Norfolk Farmers Trust.

The prize was presented at Snettisham Park in west Norfolk by Mr Lewis' widow Jane Lewis, who noted that farmers were still facing the same levels of Brexit-related uncertainty as they were two years earlier when she presented the previous award. "However, life goes on, and it is vital that every encouragement should be given to the next generation of farmers, so I am delighted the Norfolk Farmers Trust continues to give this award in Chris's name," she said.

Miss Dixon said she was not worried about the future.

"I feel positive about it," she said. "I have got a little girl (two-year-old Evie) and I am more than happy to bring her up in this environment and to give her a good understanding of it. You have to believe in the future of it."

The three other award finalists were: Megan Atkins, a 22-year-old Aberdeen Angus cattle breeder from Briston; Samuel Edwards, a 25-year-old pig farmer from Litcham; and Rhys Richardson, a 28-year-old sheep farmer from Ingoldisthorpe.

Most Read

College will be broken up and merged after critical Ofsted inspections

Easton and Otley College. Pic: Mike Page.

Car destroyed on beach as jet skiers caught out by tide

Vehicles had to be towed off the beach in Trimingham in Norfolk after being caught out by the rising tide. Picture: KATHERINE HUTCHINGSON

‘Gordon Ramsay would have a field day’ - The Old Feathers at Framingham Pigot food review

Trio of fish at The Old Feathers

‘It sounded like he was going to die’ - Man’s scream heard during horror attack

The flat at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

Farm lifts lid on depression after father takes  his own life

Manor Farm in Fundenhall will be part of the Open Farm Sunday and will be raising money for Mind. Carrie Burridge with her husband Jonny and sons, Jenson and Ayrton. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

Traffic chaos as sinkhole leads to bridge closure

The sinkhole, which has opened up on the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

College will be broken up and merged after critical Ofsted inspections

Easton and Otley College. Pic: Mike Page.

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Norfolk’s Chelsea Pensioner wins Britain’s Got Talent

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It sounded like he was going to die’ - Man’s scream heard during horror attack

The flat at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

Car destroyed on beach as jet skiers caught out by tide

Vehicles had to be towed off the beach in Trimingham in Norfolk after being caught out by the rising tide. Picture: KATHERINE HUTCHINGSON

College will be broken up and merged after critical Ofsted inspections

Easton and Otley College. Pic: Mike Page.

Woman has £1,000 bag stolen from train in Norfolk

Police are would like to talk this woman. Picture: BritishTransport Police

Enterprising young Norfolk shepherd wins £5,000 farming award

Becky Dixon, winner of the 2019 Chris Lewis Award, pictured with Mr Lewis' widow Jane. Picture: Chris Hill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists