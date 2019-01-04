Search

Spring seminars will help farmers adapt to a changing business landscape

04 January, 2019 - 07:30
East Anglian farmers are facing a changing business landscape. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A series of spring seminars is being planned across East Anglia to equip farm businesses with ideas and inspiration to manage the changes looming in their industry.

Agri-business consultants at Brown and Co will explore steps that farmers should consider to prepare themselves for an “unprecedented new era for UK agriculture”, including the implications of Brexit and the new Agriculture Bill which is set to become law in 2019.

The seminars, including updates on the current situation and advice on the possible future direction of farm businesses, will start at 4.30pm and finish at 6.30pm followed by a light buffet. Dates include:

• Monday, February 11: Wymondham Rugby Club, Carpenter Close, Wymondham.

• Monday, February 11: Huntingdon Racecourse, Brampton, Huntingdon.

• Tuesday, February 12: Holt Rugby Club, Bridge Road, Holt.

• Tuesday, February 12: Bruisyard Hall, near Saxmundham.

• Wednesday, February 13: The Ffolkes, Lynn Road, Hillington, King’s Lynn.

• Wednesday, February 13: The Great Barn, Upper Aynho Grounds, Banbury.

For more information or to register, contact marketing@brown-co.com.

