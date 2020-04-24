Search

Advanced search

Farmers warned that badly-timed chemical sprays could kill young crops

PUBLISHED: 12:01 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 24 April 2020

Badly-timed chemical sprays could damage sugar beet yields by 20%, says the Norwich-based British Beet Research Organisation (BBRO). Pictured: A young plant with severe herbicide damage (left) compared to an unaffected plant (right). Picture: BBRO

Badly-timed chemical sprays could damage sugar beet yields by 20%, says the Norwich-based British Beet Research Organisation (BBRO). Pictured: A young plant with severe herbicide damage (left) compared to an unaffected plant (right). Picture: BBRO

BBRO

Sugar beet farmers have been warned that a badly-timed spray of herbicides could damage their potential yields by up to 20pc – or even kill off young plants completely.

The British Beet Research Organisation (BBRO), based at the Norwich Research Park, has issued guidance to growers across East Anglia as part of its Brilliant Basics campaign.

It says chemical spray mixtures and timings must be tailored to the growth stages of individual beet varieties, and as much as 20pc of potential yield can be lost if sugar beet plants are weakened by herbicide damage and subsequent stress from pests, diseases or weather.

Growers were urged to check across their fields to see if the minimum growth stage had been reached before spraying emerging crops, as well as weighing up the risks from other factors including the weather.

Ches Broom, knowledge exchange manager for the BBRO, said: “A lot of people have two or three different varieties in the field, so if they don’t look at the growth stages of different varieties in different places they could do a lot of damage.

“If they just think: ‘It is a lovely sunny day and I am going to go and spray’ – but they have a got a variety with a slow start – they might knock back that variety if they spray too early. So it is about checking the growth of all the plants before you go out with the sprayer.

“You have got to get the timing right to make sure that the crop is ready for it. There are varietal differences in the growth stages, so watch the cotyledon growth in the early stages because any plant you damage early on is going to have a knock-on effect on yield. If you really get your mix wrong, you could burn it off completely and kill the plant because they can be very delicate at that stage.

“Growers also need to mark out where the varieties are in the field. They might change the seed in their drill in the field and off they go, and then they don’t know where the change happened. So put a marker there. Know what variety you have got and watch how it is growing This attention to detail will reap rewards in the future.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

‘Let down in our time of need’: Staff distraught after roles terminated instead of furloughed

The Ivy House Country Hotel has made the decision to let staff go instead of furlough them. Picture: contributed

Norfolk to get three new coronavirus testing stations

Norwich Community Hospital COVID19 test centre Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Boss calls for chancellor to close loophole on furlough scheme declaring: ‘Otherwise I’ll go bust’

Jo Neal who runs the Out There forest school near Attleborough. Pic: Jo Neal

Police concern for safety of missing teenager

16-year-old Jamie Holwell, who has been reported missing in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Warning to road users after ambulance hits herd of deer on A11

The damage done to an ambulance after it crashed into a herd of deer on the A11 at Wymondham. Picture: Karen Taylor

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Boss calls for chancellor to close loophole on furlough scheme declaring: ‘Otherwise I’ll go bust’

Jo Neal who runs the Out There forest school near Attleborough. Pic: Jo Neal

Eight more hospital deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 200

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed eight new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Livestock market set to re-open after coronavirus closure

Norwich Livestock Market is due to resume trading on May 16 after initially being closed due to coronavirus concerns. Picture: Chris Hill
Drive 24