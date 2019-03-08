Pupils learn about science, geography and maths - by joining the potato harvest

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:31 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 25 September 2019

Year 5 pupils from Barnham Primary School followed a crop of potatoes from a farm field on the Euston estate to RG Abrey's packing plant at Snetterton to learn about food production. Picture: Amy Arnold

Year 5 pupils from Barnham Primary School followed a crop of potatoes from a farm field on the Euston estate to RG Abrey's packing plant at Snetterton to learn about food production. Picture: Amy Arnold

Amy Arnold

Primary school children followed a crop of potatoes from the farm field to the packing plant to learn lessons designed around the vital food production industry on their doorstep.

Year 5 pupils from Barnham Primary School followed a crop of potatoes from a farm field on the Euston estate to RG Abrey's packing plant at Snetterton to learn about food production. Picture: Amy ArnoldYear 5 pupils from Barnham Primary School followed a crop of potatoes from a farm field on the Euston estate to RG Abrey's packing plant at Snetterton to learn about food production. Picture: Amy Arnold

The year five pupils from Barnham Primary School, in the village near Thetford, started their school day in a potato field on the neighbouring Euston Estate to gain first-hand experience of the growing and harvesting process.

They then boarded a coach to follow the potatoes to RG Abrey's packing plant at Snetterton, to watch the crop continue its journey through the grading line and washers before finally being packed in 10kg boxes ready to be dispatched to their final destination.

Headteacher Amy Arnold said "We know that our children learn best through first-hand, practical experiences. This visit has enhanced and consolidated their learning in many subjects, including science and geography.

"We have set some tricky maths challenges based on the numbers we have explored and seen in context during the visit. It's really important that the children understand what is happening right on their doorstep, along with increasing their understanding of food production."

Year 5 pupils from Barnham Primary School followed a crop of potatoes from a farm field on the Euston estate to RG Abrey's packing plant at Snetterton to learn about food production. Picture: Amy ArnoldYear 5 pupils from Barnham Primary School followed a crop of potatoes from a farm field on the Euston estate to RG Abrey's packing plant at Snetterton to learn about food production. Picture: Amy Arnold

Year 5 pupils from Barnham Primary School followed a crop of potatoes from a farm field on the Euston estate to RG Abrey's packing plant at Snetterton to learn about food production. Picture: Amy ArnoldYear 5 pupils from Barnham Primary School followed a crop of potatoes from a farm field on the Euston estate to RG Abrey's packing plant at Snetterton to learn about food production. Picture: Amy Arnold

