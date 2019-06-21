Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019
Gallery

Schoolchildren spend a week in the country to learn about farming and rural life

21 June, 2019 - 07:00
Students from Barnham Primary School spent a week learning about farming and the countryside at the Euston Estate. Pictured from left: Emily Santry,10, from Ingham; William Rogers, 11, from Euston; Aubrey Haye, 10, from Thetford; Poppy Hudson, 10, from Barnham; and Natalie Daly,10, from Thetford. Picture: Chris Hill

Students from Barnham Primary School spent a week learning about farming and the countryside at the Euston Estate. Pictured from left: Emily Santry,10, from Ingham; William Rogers, 11, from Euston; Aubrey Haye, 10, from Thetford; Poppy Hudson, 10, from Barnham; and Natalie Daly,10, from Thetford. Picture: Chris Hill

Archant

Primary pupils swapped their classroom for the countryside to spend their school week learning about the rural life and farm production which surrounds their village.

Students from Barnham Primary School spent a week learning about farming and the countryside at the Euston Estate. Picture: Chris HillStudents from Barnham Primary School spent a week learning about farming and the countryside at the Euston Estate. Picture: Chris Hill

More than 150 children from Barnham Primary School near Thetford spent five days being tutored by rural professionals on the Euston Estate - a major agricultural producer which has struck up a mutually-beneficial educational partnership with its neighbouring village school.

During lessons based in and around a marquee on Euston Park, the youngsters learned about a diverse range of topics including beekeeping, deer stalking, game keeping, airgun shooting, modern agricultural machinery, high-value vegetable production and farm animals.

Headteacher Amy Arnold said: "It brings our curriculum to life, and enables the children to have first-hand real-life learning experiences.

"They get to ask more in-depth questions. Someone asked the beekeeper how bees turn nectar into honey. It all makes an impact back in the classroom.

Students from Barnham Primary School spent a week learning about farming and the countryside at the Euston Estate. Pictured: Dejay Brinkley, 10, from Thetford, learns to shoot an air rifle with Terry Behan of the British Association for Shooting and Conservation. Picture: Chris HillStudents from Barnham Primary School spent a week learning about farming and the countryside at the Euston Estate. Pictured: Dejay Brinkley, 10, from Thetford, learns to shoot an air rifle with Terry Behan of the British Association for Shooting and Conservation. Picture: Chris Hill

"Through this week we cover the science curriculum by learning about the growth of plants, they have the chance to experience the Olympic discipline of shooting, and we've covered history with the Euston archivist.

"This is all right in our local environment, and it is really important that they understand what the land around our school is used for."

READ MORE: Primary school pupils entrusted with £80,000 budget to buy farm's new forklift

Euston Estate farm manager Matthew Hawthorne said: "The benefit for me is the children and their parents are getting an insight into what is happening on their doorstep with regards to tractor and lorry movements, and the reasons why produce is being transported through the village, and the whole lifestyle of the Euston estate.

"I want them to know why that trailer is rumbling by on a Sunday, or why there is mud on the road. I want that knowledge to be ingrained in everyone who lives locally."

Students from Barnham Primary School spent a week learning about farming and the countryside at the Euston Estate. Picture: Chris HillStudents from Barnham Primary School spent a week learning about farming and the countryside at the Euston Estate. Picture: Chris Hill

Students from Barnham Primary School spent a week learning about farming and the countryside at the Euston Estate. Pictured: Aimee Pinkney, 11, from Thetford, learns to shoot an air rifle. Picture: Chris HillStudents from Barnham Primary School spent a week learning about farming and the countryside at the Euston Estate. Pictured: Aimee Pinkney, 11, from Thetford, learns to shoot an air rifle. Picture: Chris Hill

Students from Barnham Primary School spent a week learning about farming and the countryside at the Euston Estate. Pictured: Dejay Brinkley, 10, from Thetford, learns to shoot an air rifle with Terry Behan of the British Association for Shooting and Conservation. Picture: Chris HillStudents from Barnham Primary School spent a week learning about farming and the countryside at the Euston Estate. Pictured: Dejay Brinkley, 10, from Thetford, learns to shoot an air rifle with Terry Behan of the British Association for Shooting and Conservation. Picture: Chris Hill

Students from Barnham Primary School spent a week learning about farming and the countryside at the Euston Estate. Picture: Chris HillStudents from Barnham Primary School spent a week learning about farming and the countryside at the Euston Estate. Picture: Chris Hill

Most Read

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: Sub 20-minute 5K took a lot out of Mark Armstrong - is he ready to go again?

Mark Armstrong out on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Broken-down train causes cancellations and delays between Norwich and London

A train has broken down between Diss and Norwich, causing disruption to London-bound services. Picture: Archant

Schoolchildren spend a week in the country to learn about farming and rural life

Students from Barnham Primary School spent a week learning about farming and the countryside at the Euston Estate. Pictured from left: Emily Santry,10, from Ingham; William Rogers, 11, from Euston; Aubrey Haye, 10, from Thetford; Poppy Hudson, 10, from Barnham; and Natalie Daly,10, from Thetford. Picture: Chris Hill

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists