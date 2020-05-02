Search

Advanced search

Video

What type of sheep is it? ‘White!’ Cute three-year-old shepherdess becomes a viral video star

PUBLISHED: 16:24 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:40 02 May 2020

Three-year-old Barley Brook Sellar, from Wood Norton near Fakenham, and her sheep Ethel have become viral video stars after filming their entry for The Greatest Online Agricultural Show. Picture: Caitlin Jenkins

Three-year-old Barley Brook Sellar, from Wood Norton near Fakenham, and her sheep Ethel have become viral video stars after filming their entry for The Greatest Online Agricultural Show. Picture: Caitlin Jenkins

Caitlin Jenkins

A grinning three-year-old shepherdess and her excitable sheep Ethel have become viral internet stars, with more than 1.4m views of a social media video described as “the cutest thing I have ever seen”.

Barley Brook Sellar, from Wood Norton near Fakenham, was filmed for her entry in the young handlers’ competition in The Greatest Online Agriculture Show on Saturday.

She demonstrates her skills with Ethel, part of her own flock of sheep given to her by her grandfather on her first birthday.

Barley’s mother Caitlin Jenkins can be heard posing questions including what type of sheep Ethel is – to which Barley declares “White!” before correctly identifying her as a Border Leicester. Then, prompted by encouraging nudges from Ethel, the pair go for a short walk before Barley commands her sheep to “stand” and flashes a toothy grin to complete her performance.

After receiving the entry, competition judge and Cumbrian farmer James Rebanks tweeted the video saying: “Spent the last hour judging the online sheep show. And I have to tell you that the young handlers under-8 class was the cutest thing I have ever seen.”

And more than 1.4m people had watched the clip by the following afternoon.

Miss Jenkins said she was “a bit overwhelmed” by her daughter’s newfound stardom.

“I was not even on Twitter – I created an account just so I could follow it,” she said “It completely blew my mind.

“It is just the cute factor I think, and it gives people a reason to smile so that’s a good thing at the moment.

“I hope this is the start of something quite special. She has grown up around sheep and working dogs on the farm so she is very comfortable with animals. It is a brilliant way of bringing her up.”

Barley and Ethel will feature in The Greatest Online Agriculture Show on Saturday, a virtual event aiming to fill the void left by the coronavirus cancellations of events such as the Royal Norfolk Show.

“I have been going to shows for as long as I can remember,” said Miss Jenkins. “For Barley, it is a confidence-builder and she meets people and learns from them. It is a shame it couldn’t go head this year, but the online show is a brilliant idea. It is just a lot of fun so everybody does not feel they are missing out.”

• To visit the event, see The Greatest Online Agriculture Show website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Caravans move on to park and ride site in Norwich

Travellers have arrived and moved into the Sprowston Park & Ride, which is closed during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich man defied odds to survive coronavirus and become celebrity on other side of world

Brian “Mr Brian” Lockwood of Norwich with the medical team in Kerala who saved his life. Picture: Family Collection

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Most Read

A £2,000 plot of land sells for staggering £42,000 at auction

The land which went for more than 20 times its guide price at auction. Pic: SUBMITTED

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Boatbuilder goes into administration after 100 years in business

Windboats Marine has now gone into administration. Picture: Windboats Marine

Row as tractor squeezes by ambulance tending to boy with suspected coronavirus

The tractor with large attachment squeezing by parked vehicles in The Street, Syderstone. Picture: Steve Kidd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Norwich man defied odds to survive coronavirus and become celebrity on other side of world

Brian “Mr Brian” Lockwood of Norwich with the medical team in Kerala who saved his life. Picture: Family Collection

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Nurse terrified of heights plans skydive to raise money for colleagues

Isabelle Brown, from Gorleston, is planning to do a skydive to raise money for her colleagues at the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Isabelle Brown

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT
Drive 24