Agricultural banking expert to speak at East Anglian farming conference

Oliver McEntyre, national agricultural strategy director at Barclays Bank. Picture: Barclays Barclays

A leading figure in the agricultural banking sector will talk to East Anglian farmers at a conference in Newmarket next week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oliver McEntyre, the national agricultural strategy director for Barclays Bank, will provide valuable insights into funding opportunities for farm enterprises at Anglia Rural Consultants’ event, named: “Farming: Facing Future Challenges”.

Mr McEntyre, who has more than 30 years’ experience in farm management and finance, said: “Agriculture always faces challenging times.

“So, I will be highlighting what support banks might be able to provide, how they assess funding applications and what wider considerations are taken into account. I will also share with delegates the ways in which they can mitigate lending risks to help a lender back their investment plans.

“It is essential that farmers and managers have a clear understanding of the financial opportunities and challenges they face when investing in the future of their businesses. This will be their legacy for generations.”

Other speakers include Jamie Gwatkin, Farmers Weekly’s farm advisor of the year 2016, David Jones of Morley Agricultural Foundation, and Neil Townsend, founder of Environomics.

The meeting will be chaired by Ben Crossman, Suffolk chairman of the Country Land and Business Association.

It takes place at the National Farmers’ Union’s offices in Newmarket from 9.30am – 1pm on Thursday, December 6.

• For more details and ticket bookings see the Anglia Rural Consultants website.