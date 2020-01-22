Search

Advanced search

Video

Aylsham Show donates £12,500 to 19 charities, clubs and good causes

PUBLISHED: 13:52 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 22 January 2020

The Aylsham Show has presented 19 charities and good causes with a share of £12,500 raised at the 2019 event. Picture: Lee Todd

The Aylsham Show has presented 19 charities and good causes with a share of £12,500 raised at the 2019 event. Picture: Lee Todd

Lee Todd

The Aylsham Show has presented 19 charities and good causes with a share of £12,500 raised by last summer's event - and revealed plans to improve this year's rural showcase.

Livestock on display at the 2019 Aylsham Show. Picture: Chris HillLivestock on display at the 2019 Aylsham Show. Picture: Chris Hill

A Bank Holiday heatwave brought thousands of visitors to the Blickling Estate in August to enjoy the hottest Aylsham Show on record.

At the Aylsham Agricultural Show Association's (AASA's) annual meeting, retiring president Claire Buxton said it was a "fantastic year" and thanked everyone who had supported the traditional celebration of Norfolk food, farming and the countryside.

Although the extremely hot weather had slightly reduced the annual attendance, the show still raised £12,500 to be distributed among local good causes:

- North Walsham Rugby Club: £3,000.

- Colby County Primary School: £1,500.

- Reepham and District Rotary Club's nominated charities: £1,300.

- Aylsham Rotary Club for Aylsham Community Trust and Aylsham Roman project: £1,000.

- East Anglia's Childrens' Hospices: £1,000.

- Aylsham Flower Club for Little Lifts: £800.

- Aylsham Boxing Club: £750.

- The Market Surgery, Aylsham: £500.

- Nine £250 cheques were presented to: Aylsham Youth and Community Centre, Aylsham St Giles Cricket Club, Aylsham Tennis Club, Aylsham Football Club, 3rd Aylsham Guides. North Walsham Young Farmers' Club, Sainsbury's staff for the Marine Conservation Society, Sheringham and Cromer Lions Club, Aylsham Recreation Ground.

- Broadland Police Cadets (for Nelson's Journey) and Norwich Citizens Advice each received £200.

The meeting was also told that a new layout at the 2020 Aylsham Show, on August 31, will enable visitors to appreciate the historic parkland and lake at its best, with the popular food displays given the "perfect setting" of the lake and Blickling Hall as a backdrop.

Will de Feyter, showground layout head steward, said an expanded countryside activity area would be a new feature for 2020, and the show's emphasis on food and farming would again have cattle and sheep classes as well as an expanded goat section.

As the show prepares to celebrates its 75th event in 2021, Mr de Feyer said a number of other changes were being made to the layout to appeal to a larger number of visitors - but all the traditional attractions would be retained.

The AASA also elected Poul Hovesen, farming director of the Holkham estate and of the Salle estate, as its new president. Award-winning mid Norfolk beef farmer and former head cattle steward, Roger Long, becomes vice-president.

A number of special presentations were made to long-serving retiring stewards by Mrs Buxton. The retiring chairman of the AASA's farm business competition, Robert Mitchell, was presented with a commemorative glass paperweight, along with Russell Corfield and his father Paul, Kit Papworth, Jamie Jamieson, Tim Elwes, Gareth and Jo Daniels, Mike Bush, who has been involved with the show for more than 40 years, and Roger and Yvonne Long and their family, for their efforts in staging the cattle classes since 2000.

Most Read

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Norwich to Swansea return? That will be £705 please

The UEA lecturer was quoted £705 for the ticket and says it raises questions about travelling across the country. Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Two cars in crash on A47

Emergency services were called to a crash near the A47 westbound slip road at Postwick. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Neighbours describe scene of ‘terrible’ crash where two cars flipped

Lakenham Road, Norwich, where a black Audi A4 and a silver Renault Clio were involved in a crash. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Store closing’ signs go up in Palmers windows

'Store closing' signs have gone up in Palmers. The store has stood in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, for over 180 years Picture: Liz Coates

Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

F-35 Dambusters Squadron flies from Marham to America for Exercise Red Flag

Aircraft from 617 Dambusters Squadron prepare to take off for America, where they will be taking part in Exercise Red Flag Picture: SAC Kitty Barratt

How to bluff your way through Les Misérables the musical

Les Miserables is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal on its UK and Ireland tour Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists