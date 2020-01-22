Video

Aylsham Show donates £12,500 to 19 charities, clubs and good causes

The Aylsham Show has presented 19 charities and good causes with a share of £12,500 raised at the 2019 event. Picture: Lee Todd Lee Todd

The Aylsham Show has presented 19 charities and good causes with a share of £12,500 raised by last summer's event - and revealed plans to improve this year's rural showcase.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Livestock on display at the 2019 Aylsham Show. Picture: Chris Hill Livestock on display at the 2019 Aylsham Show. Picture: Chris Hill

A Bank Holiday heatwave brought thousands of visitors to the Blickling Estate in August to enjoy the hottest Aylsham Show on record.

At the Aylsham Agricultural Show Association's (AASA's) annual meeting, retiring president Claire Buxton said it was a "fantastic year" and thanked everyone who had supported the traditional celebration of Norfolk food, farming and the countryside.

Although the extremely hot weather had slightly reduced the annual attendance, the show still raised £12,500 to be distributed among local good causes:

- North Walsham Rugby Club: £3,000.

- Colby County Primary School: £1,500.

- Reepham and District Rotary Club's nominated charities: £1,300.

- Aylsham Rotary Club for Aylsham Community Trust and Aylsham Roman project: £1,000.

- East Anglia's Childrens' Hospices: £1,000.

- Aylsham Flower Club for Little Lifts: £800.

- Aylsham Boxing Club: £750.

- The Market Surgery, Aylsham: £500.

- Nine £250 cheques were presented to: Aylsham Youth and Community Centre, Aylsham St Giles Cricket Club, Aylsham Tennis Club, Aylsham Football Club, 3rd Aylsham Guides. North Walsham Young Farmers' Club, Sainsbury's staff for the Marine Conservation Society, Sheringham and Cromer Lions Club, Aylsham Recreation Ground.

- Broadland Police Cadets (for Nelson's Journey) and Norwich Citizens Advice each received £200.

The meeting was also told that a new layout at the 2020 Aylsham Show, on August 31, will enable visitors to appreciate the historic parkland and lake at its best, with the popular food displays given the "perfect setting" of the lake and Blickling Hall as a backdrop.

Will de Feyter, showground layout head steward, said an expanded countryside activity area would be a new feature for 2020, and the show's emphasis on food and farming would again have cattle and sheep classes as well as an expanded goat section.

As the show prepares to celebrates its 75th event in 2021, Mr de Feyer said a number of other changes were being made to the layout to appeal to a larger number of visitors - but all the traditional attractions would be retained.

The AASA also elected Poul Hovesen, farming director of the Holkham estate and of the Salle estate, as its new president. Award-winning mid Norfolk beef farmer and former head cattle steward, Roger Long, becomes vice-president.

A number of special presentations were made to long-serving retiring stewards by Mrs Buxton. The retiring chairman of the AASA's farm business competition, Robert Mitchell, was presented with a commemorative glass paperweight, along with Russell Corfield and his father Paul, Kit Papworth, Jamie Jamieson, Tim Elwes, Gareth and Jo Daniels, Mike Bush, who has been involved with the show for more than 40 years, and Roger and Yvonne Long and their family, for their efforts in staging the cattle classes since 2000.