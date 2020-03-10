Global accreditation will help export Norfolk malt to the world's craft brewers

Norfolk-based maltster Crisp has secured an international accreditation which will help it export East Anglias malted barley to breweries around the world. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A Norfolk-based maltster has secured an international accreditation which will help it export East Anglia's malted barley to breweries and distilleries around the world.

Rob Moody of Crisp at the firm's floor maltings in Great Ryburgh. Red Flame Communications Rob Moody of Crisp at the firm's floor maltings in Great Ryburgh. Red Flame Communications

Crisp Malt, based at Great Ryburgh, near Fakenham, has achieved Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) status, which is recognised worldwide.

The firm says it will help ensure a seamless export logistics operation - which could be particularly important during a time of uncertainty and opportunity as Britain's post-Brexit trading relationship is being negotiated with the EU and the rest of the world.

Crisp's craft brewing and logistics director Rob Moody said: 'It shows that Crisp's role in the international supply chain is secure and efficient and provides valuable reassurance to customers and port authorities both at home and overseas.

'Having AEO status will help 'fast-track' our exports through customs. This will reduce bureaucracy and time in transit, allowing our malts to reach craft brewers and distillers faster and more efficiently.

'There is an opportunity to build the market for UK malt. Having AEO status contributes to the service levels we can provide to export customers, and will be helpful in the quest to gain new business among craft brewers and distillers across the world. A growing number of drinkers in countries near and wide will be savouring the tastes of East Anglia or Scotland as they sip their craft beers and whiskies.'

Mr Moody said although it may seem strange for countries capable of growing and malting barley to be importing it from Britain, there are very good reasons for it.

'Some of the best barley in the world is grown in East Anglia and Scotland, where, conveniently, our maltings are located,' he said. 'This includes the revered variety Maris Otter and the 19th-century heritage variety Chevallier through to the innovative Clear Choice. They are expertly grown by specialist farmers in North Norfolk and brought to our maltings in Great Ryburgh for processing into malt.

'The special flavours and characteristics of these malts are very different to those made in other countries. They allow craft brewers across the world to make authentic English-style ales as well as create new craft beer styles. Our malts are in high demand and we are currently supplying brewers in 34 countries, the largest markets being the USA and Japan.'