Agricultural property specialist expands into north Norfolk

Moving into the new Arnolds Keys - Irelands Agricultural office in Aylsham market place are (from left): Charlotte Webster, Tom Corfield, Simon Evans, Annie Langstaff, Teresa Brett and Matthew Davey. Picture: Paul Sullivan Paul Sullivan

The specialist agricultural division of a Norfolk property services firm is expanding by opening a second office in the north of the county

Irelands, which became part of Arnolds Keys in 2014, will open its north Norfolk office in Market Place in Aylsham, which also houses the town’s branch of the firm’s estate agency business.

Irelands’ Norwich team will be working between the Aylsham Market Place office and the Arnolds Keys city centre Prince of Wales Road office under the new branding of Arnolds Keys – Irelands Agricultural, which is also unveiled as part of the expansion.

“It has been four years since Irelands became part of Arnolds Keys, and we have an established presence in the north of the county – which makes opening a north Norfolk office a sensible next step in the development of the business,” said Arnolds Keys agricultural partner Simon Evans.

“At the same time, working from the Arnolds Keys head office in Norwich enables us to continue to service our south Norfolk clients and gives us room to grow, as well as bringing us closer to the firm’s other specialist property teams based in the head office.”