Gallery
From the archives: Dazzling Grand Ring displays at the Royal Norfolk Show
PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 01 July 2020
A cow jumps through a hoop of fire at the 1964 Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: C0214
The excitement of the Royal Norfolk Show has been denied to us during the lockdown – so here are some reminders of extraordinary Grand Ring highlights throughout the decades, ranging from acrobatic cows jumping through flaming hoops, to dazzling displays of horsemanship and motorcycle mastery.
Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Motorcycle display team at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 3 July 1964 Photograph C10001
The 2020 show was due to be held on July 1 and 2 before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
READ MORE: The Royal Norfolk Show will return in 2021 – but perhaps not as we know it
Cossack riders at the 1976 Royal Norfolk Show
READ MORE: A decade of Royal Norfolk Show memories – shared by proud presidents
Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. A parachutist lands safely in the Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 1 July 1965 Photograph C10020 Picture of the Royal Norfolk Show 2005 at the Costessey Showground. Action from the Chevalerie Initiatique - Heavy Horse Jousting display in the grand ring. Photo: Angela Sharpe Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. W.R.A.F. Military Band. Dated 1 July 1953 Photograph C0205 Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Motorcycle display team at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated July 1964 Photograph C10009 Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Motorcycle Display Team in action in the Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 1958 Photograph C0191 Log chopping competition at the 1964 Royal Norfolk Show A Viking warship float at the 1966 Royal Norfolk Show Navy display team at the 1975 Royal Norfolk Show JCB dancing diggers at the 1989 Royal Norfolk Show Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Australian axemen demonstrate their skill in the tree-chopping event at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 1960s Photograph C10018 Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. The disciplined riding of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. Dated 1 July 1971 Photograph C10047 Royal Norfolk Show 1974. At the end of the displays the Pageant was "played out" by the Norfolk Youth Orchestra, surrounded by flag bearers - a colourful finale. The piece they played? "The Age of Youth". Pic taken 27th June 1974 c12026 An 1876 Skelton Gig was the winning exhibit in the driving class at the Roayal Norfolk Show 1967 edp 24/05/03 ROYAL NORFOLK SHOW. JUNIOR LEADERS REGIMENT OF THE RA GYMNASTIC DISPLAY JUMPING THROUGH HOOPS OF FIRE DATED 1992 PRINT C2701
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.