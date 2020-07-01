Search

Advanced search

Gallery

From the archives: Dazzling Grand Ring displays at the Royal Norfolk Show

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 01 July 2020

A cow jumps through a hoop of fire at the 1964 Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: C0214

A cow jumps through a hoop of fire at the 1964 Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: C0214

The excitement of the Royal Norfolk Show has been denied to us during the lockdown – so here are some reminders of extraordinary Grand Ring highlights throughout the decades, ranging from acrobatic cows jumping through flaming hoops, to dazzling displays of horsemanship and motorcycle mastery.

Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Motorcycle display team at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 3 July 1964 Photograph C10001Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Motorcycle display team at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 3 July 1964 Photograph C10001

The 2020 show was due to be held on July 1 and 2 before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: The Royal Norfolk Show will return in 2021 – but perhaps not as we know it

Cossack riders at the 1976 Royal Norfolk ShowCossack riders at the 1976 Royal Norfolk Show

READ MORE: A decade of Royal Norfolk Show memories – shared by proud presidents

Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. A parachutist lands safely in the Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 1 July 1965 Photograph C10020Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. A parachutist lands safely in the Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 1 July 1965 Photograph C10020

Picture of the Royal Norfolk Show 2005 at the Costessey Showground. Action from the Chevalerie Initiatique - Heavy Horse Jousting display in the grand ring. Photo: Angela SharpePicture of the Royal Norfolk Show 2005 at the Costessey Showground. Action from the Chevalerie Initiatique - Heavy Horse Jousting display in the grand ring. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. W.R.A.F. Military Band. Dated 1 July 1953 Photograph C0205Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. W.R.A.F. Military Band. Dated 1 July 1953 Photograph C0205

Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Motorcycle display team at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated July 1964 Photograph C10009Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Motorcycle display team at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated July 1964 Photograph C10009

Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Motorcycle Display Team in action in the Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 1958 Photograph C0191Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Motorcycle Display Team in action in the Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 1958 Photograph C0191

Log chopping competition at the 1964 Royal Norfolk ShowLog chopping competition at the 1964 Royal Norfolk Show

A Viking warship float at the 1966 Royal Norfolk ShowA Viking warship float at the 1966 Royal Norfolk Show

Navy display team at the 1975 Royal Norfolk ShowNavy display team at the 1975 Royal Norfolk Show

JCB dancing diggers at the 1989 Royal Norfolk ShowJCB dancing diggers at the 1989 Royal Norfolk Show

Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Australian axemen demonstrate their skill in the tree-chopping event at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 1960s Photograph C10018Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Australian axemen demonstrate their skill in the tree-chopping event at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 1960s Photograph C10018

Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. The disciplined riding of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. Dated 1 July 1971 Photograph C10047Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. The disciplined riding of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. Dated 1 July 1971 Photograph C10047

Royal Norfolk Show 1974. At the end of the displays the Pageant was Royal Norfolk Show 1974. At the end of the displays the Pageant was "played out" by the Norfolk Youth Orchestra, surrounded by flag bearers - a colourful finale. The piece they played? "The Age of Youth". Pic taken 27th June 1974 c12026

An 1876 Skelton Gig was the winning exhibit in the driving class at the Roayal Norfolk Show 1967 edp 24/05/03An 1876 Skelton Gig was the winning exhibit in the driving class at the Roayal Norfolk Show 1967 edp 24/05/03

ROYAL NORFOLK SHOW. JUNIOR LEADERS REGIMENT OF THE RA GYMNASTIC DISPLAY JUMPING THROUGH HOOPS OF FIRE DATED 1992 PRINT C2701ROYAL NORFOLK SHOW. JUNIOR LEADERS REGIMENT OF THE RA GYMNASTIC DISPLAY JUMPING THROUGH HOOPS OF FIRE DATED 1992 PRINT C2701

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Man found dead near railway bridge

A general view of Hall Road, Cromer, where a man was found dead on June 30, 2020. Picture: Google

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

A man in his 50s has died at Snetterton Race Circuit. Photo: James Bass

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead near railway bridge

A general view of Hall Road, Cromer, where a man was found dead on June 30, 2020. Picture: Google

Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

A man in his 50s has died at Snetterton Race Circuit. Photo: James Bass

Police called to sudden death at flats

Paragon Place in Norwich where a person died suddenly. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich Theatre Royal to axe 113 jobs

It is understood that the Norwich Theatre Royal will cut 113 jobs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL