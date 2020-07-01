Gallery

From the archives: Dazzling Grand Ring displays at the Royal Norfolk Show

A cow jumps through a hoop of fire at the 1964 Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: C0214

The excitement of the Royal Norfolk Show has been denied to us during the lockdown – so here are some reminders of extraordinary Grand Ring highlights throughout the decades, ranging from acrobatic cows jumping through flaming hoops, to dazzling displays of horsemanship and motorcycle mastery.

Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Motorcycle display team at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 3 July 1964 Photograph C10001 Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Motorcycle display team at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 3 July 1964 Photograph C10001

The 2020 show was due to be held on July 1 and 2 before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cossack riders at the 1976 Royal Norfolk Show Cossack riders at the 1976 Royal Norfolk Show

Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. A parachutist lands safely in the Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 1 July 1965 Photograph C10020 Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. A parachutist lands safely in the Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 1 July 1965 Photograph C10020

Picture of the Royal Norfolk Show 2005 at the Costessey Showground. Action from the Chevalerie Initiatique - Heavy Horse Jousting display in the grand ring. Photo: Angela Sharpe Picture of the Royal Norfolk Show 2005 at the Costessey Showground. Action from the Chevalerie Initiatique - Heavy Horse Jousting display in the grand ring. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. W.R.A.F. Military Band. Dated 1 July 1953 Photograph C0205 Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. W.R.A.F. Military Band. Dated 1 July 1953 Photograph C0205

Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Motorcycle display team at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated July 1964 Photograph C10009 Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Motorcycle display team at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated July 1964 Photograph C10009

Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Motorcycle Display Team in action in the Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 1958 Photograph C0191 Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Motorcycle Display Team in action in the Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 1958 Photograph C0191

Log chopping competition at the 1964 Royal Norfolk Show Log chopping competition at the 1964 Royal Norfolk Show

A Viking warship float at the 1966 Royal Norfolk Show A Viking warship float at the 1966 Royal Norfolk Show

Navy display team at the 1975 Royal Norfolk Show Navy display team at the 1975 Royal Norfolk Show

JCB dancing diggers at the 1989 Royal Norfolk Show JCB dancing diggers at the 1989 Royal Norfolk Show

Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Australian axemen demonstrate their skill in the tree-chopping event at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 1960s Photograph C10018 Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. Australian axemen demonstrate their skill in the tree-chopping event at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 1960s Photograph C10018

Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. The disciplined riding of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. Dated 1 July 1971 Photograph C10047 Royal Norfolk Show Gallery. The disciplined riding of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. Dated 1 July 1971 Photograph C10047

Royal Norfolk Show 1974. At the end of the displays the Pageant was "played out" by the Norfolk Youth Orchestra, surrounded by flag bearers - a colourful finale. The piece they played? "The Age of Youth". Pic taken 27th June 1974 c12026 Royal Norfolk Show 1974. At the end of the displays the Pageant was "played out" by the Norfolk Youth Orchestra, surrounded by flag bearers - a colourful finale. The piece they played? "The Age of Youth". Pic taken 27th June 1974 c12026

An 1876 Skelton Gig was the winning exhibit in the driving class at the Roayal Norfolk Show 1967 edp 24/05/03 An 1876 Skelton Gig was the winning exhibit in the driving class at the Roayal Norfolk Show 1967 edp 24/05/03

ROYAL NORFOLK SHOW. JUNIOR LEADERS REGIMENT OF THE RA GYMNASTIC DISPLAY JUMPING THROUGH HOOPS OF FIRE DATED 1992 PRINT C2701 ROYAL NORFOLK SHOW. JUNIOR LEADERS REGIMENT OF THE RA GYMNASTIC DISPLAY JUMPING THROUGH HOOPS OF FIRE DATED 1992 PRINT C2701