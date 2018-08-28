Search

Advanced search

Double anniversary celebration for Norfolk farming charities The Clan Trust and YANA

PUBLISHED: 15:54 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:54 15 November 2018

A special event was held in Norwich to celebrate the 50th anniversary of farming charity the Clan Trust, and the 10th anniversary of farming mental health charity YANA.

A special event was held in Norwich to celebrate the 50th anniversary of farming charity the Clan Trust, and the 10th anniversary of farming mental health charity YANA.

Archant

A special celebration was held in Norwich to mark significant milestones for two charities working within Norfolk’s farming and countryside communities.

Robert Alston, founder of The Clan Trust. Picture: The Clan TrustRobert Alston, founder of The Clan Trust. Picture: The Clan Trust

The event brought guests from across the rural spectrum to the Great Hospital on Bishopgate to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Clan Trust, and the 10th anniversary of mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone).

The Clan Trust was founded in 1968 by the late Robert Alston of Witton Hall in North Walsham, who wanted his legacy to provide agricultural education grants, support for research to advance the science of agriculture, and help for establishments which benefit the old or the needy.

Since then, the trust has made grants to a wide range of beneficiaries including regional agricultural shows, schools, colleges and universities, caring and health facilities and young farmers’ clubs.

In its 50th year, the trust has launched the Clan Trust Scholarship, with a value up to £10,000, which will be awarded annually to “the most outstanding candidate for a farming, education, research or travel project”.

The YANA Project hosted a two-day mental health first aid course for farming and rural organisations. Picture: YANA.The YANA Project hosted a two-day mental health first aid course for farming and rural organisations. Picture: YANA.

Applications will open in January and awards will be made in May following interviews of candidates, who must be aged 18-30, have lived in norfolk for at least three years, and can demonstrate both their commitment to farming or rural industries, and the need and benefits of their proposed project.

Trust chairman Tim Papworth said: “Uncle Rob’s vision was that the trust would grow and indeed it has. But there is more to do to support his three goals: For the young, for the old in the rural community, and for scientific advances in agriculture. So tonight we launch the Clan Trust scholarship for 18 to 30-year-olds who live in Norfolk, who have an outstanding project that will forward agriculture.

“To quote Uncle Rob, one thing is certain: They must have complete agricultural knowledge to carry them through – sheer hard work is no longer the only requirement. Money must be made available to see some of those, who have the ability, through their training programme.”

The trust has also created a bespoke agri-science fund for benefactors wishing to target their donations at project grants which advance science in agriculture.

• For more information, visit the Clan Trust website or contact office@clantrust.org.

MENTAL HEALTH CHARITY’S “YANA ARMY”

One of the most significant groups supported by the Clan Trust is YANA, which joined its parent charity to celebrate its own anniversary.

Founder Melinda Raker said the organisation, which offers confidential counselling for people in the farming industry who may be affected by stress and depression, has become self-funding in recent years with the crucial help of donations and fundraising support.

The charity was launched in Norfolk in 2008, extended into Suffolk in 2012 and, this week, a self-funding YANA group was established in Worcestershire as the organisation continues to grow.

Mrs Raker outlined other achievements this year including the launch of a national directory of rural support groups, and hosting a two-day mental health first aid course in Norfolk, equipping delegates from rural charities and businesses with the skills to recognise the symptoms of mental ill health and the knowledge to signpost people to the relevant support.

“With another course planned for Suffolk next year, it would be my hope that within five years we will have a ‘YANA Army’ of 100 mental health first aiders in our industry,” she said.

“I think the mental health first aiders are really valuable. If we can get our YANA Army out there to recognise problems in other people and get help for them, that is a good use of funds.

“It has really been an exceptional year for us. There is so much haoppening and every day I hear about someone raising money for us or making a donation and that is what makes it sustainable. The more donations we receive, the more people we can train as mental health first aiders.”

While the strict confidentiality of the service made it difficult to quantify the number of people who may have benefited from YANA’s help during the last decade, Mrs Raker said: “We have given out 100,000 leaflets, had 25,000 visits to the website, and attended over 150 events – if only 1% of our contacts have been helped or helped someone else, then that is a good result.”

• For more information, visit the YANA website or call the confidential helpline on 0300 323 0400.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Nostalgia Family motor business Holden Group celebrates 90 years of service, satisfaction and teamwork

Andy Russell
Reliance Service Station in Heigham Street, Norwich, in the 1960s when it still sold petrol. Picture supplied by Holden Group

Holden is a name associated with the motor trade in Norfolk for 90 years. Motoring editor Andy Russell chats to current CEO Tim Holden, third generation in the family motor group, about how it has become a nationally-recognised driving force.

Ad Feature Toyota a pioneering driving force for hybrid motoring at SLM

Andy Russell
The showroom at SLM Toyota's Norwich dealership in Delft Way. Picture: Andy Russell

As diesel car registrations drop, more and more motorists are becoming aware of the benefits of hybrid cars and how easy they are to drive. Toyota’s pioneering role in hybrid technology means nearly half its total sales now combine petrol and electric power, says motoring editor Andy Russell.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The 10-year wait: 30,000 customers at petrol station in first six months after opening

The Gulf petrol station at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: Gulf.

Roys of Wroxham eyes expansion despite profits slowing in high-cost year

Roys of Wroxham. Picture: James Bass

Plans for market place delivered blow as funding bid is rejected

Plans to redevelop Great Yarmouths historic market place are in doubt after a £1.5m bid for funding was rejected. Picture: Hudson Architects

Poll Should Norfolk business drivers be allowed to use bus lanes in rush hour?

Traffic using the Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Norwich Airport airline Flybe puts itself up for sale

Norwich Airport, Flybe, travel, plane, aircraft, holiday. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide