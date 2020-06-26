Search

Webinars will help rural businesses adapt to changes brought by Covid-19

26 June, 2020 - 10:00
Anglia Rural Consultants are hosting two free webinars to help farms and rural businesses adapt to change. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Two free webinars are being organised to help East Anglia’s farming and rural businesses adapt to change during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

The interactive, online sessions have been developed by Anglia Rural Consultants (ARC) in partnership with business adaptability specialists High Performance Change.

Emma Powlett, chairman of ARC said: “Adaptability has never been more crucial for business survival and growth in a competitive world.

“Each webinar will help business leaders understand why people tend to ‘resist first, ask questions later’, and how it’s possible to develop a workforce with a more adaptable mindset.”

Rich Alderton, founder of High Performance Change, added: “Time and again, I’ve seen that in highly competitive and disrupted industries, winning is almost entirely determined by the ability to adapt to how the game is being played.

“So these sessions will be a great opportunity for leaders to understand what’s really holding their people back from embracing change, and how they can create a workforce that is more productive and more engaged in the business.”

The first session will take place from 4pm – 5pm on July 2, and the second is planned for July 16, at time to be confirmed.

To register interest and receive further information contact info@highperformancechange.com.

