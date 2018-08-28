Results of three-year potato project at Elveden Estate set to be revealed
PUBLISHED: 14:14 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:33 27 December 2018
Archant
The results of the final season in a three-year ‘real farm’ crop project bringing potato research from the laboratory into the field on the Elveden Estate will be revealed next month.
The Strategic Potato Farm East Results Day takes place at Rowley Mile Racecourse in Newmarket on January 10.
The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) will be presenting results from this season’s demonstrations and providing a summary of the work undertaken at the estate, near Thetford, during its three-year tenure as hosts of Strategic Potato (SPot) Farm East, which ends in March.
Farm director Andrew Francis said hosting the project had allowed the farm to look at best practice and innovation as AHDB looks for another host to build on the legacy of the Elveden project.
Mark Stalham from NIAB CUF (Cambridge University Farm) and Graham Tomalin an agronomist for Vegetable Consultancy Services (VCS) will also reveal their findings.