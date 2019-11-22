Search

Advanced search

How the East's potatoes are propping up national supplies

PUBLISHED: 15:26 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 22 November 2019

East Anglian farmers escaped the worst of the wet weather which has hampered the 2019 potato harvest, say industry analysts. Picture: Julie Smart / iWitness24

East Anglian farmers escaped the worst of the wet weather which has hampered the 2019 potato harvest, say industry analysts. Picture: Julie Smart / iWitness24

(c) copyright newzulu.com

A dismal autumn has taken its toll on the potato harvest - but East Anglian farmers have escaped the worst of the wet weather to help keep supplies moving into supermarkets and processors.

The latest analysis from the AHDB (Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board) shows potato lifting is nearing completion in the East of England, with 95pc finished by November 12 despite a challenging period of heavy rain "significantly damaging soil structure".

That is the highest figure in the country, while other regions have struggled badly as wet weather persisted into November leaving saturated fields and devastating flooding. Those include the North West, which has only lifted 67pc of its potatoes, and Yorkshire and Humber where the figure is 79pc.

There are increasing reports of crops being abandoned, or farmers halting the harvest in the hope of mounting a salvage effort in the spring once ground conditions improve - although this strategy risks producing lower-grade potatoes which will need find different markets.

But here in East Anglia, a higher proportion of the crop was harvested earlier in the season, adding to a supply of good quality potatoes which has reduced the immediate need for more costly imports which risked pushing up prices for consumers.

David Eudall, AHDB's head of arable market specialists, said: "In the East we are about 95pc lifted. There are still a few very wet fields and there are some issues around Fenland because of the inability for the water to drain away.

"We are seeing a wide range of prices. The lower quality material that has come off the field recently is getting a lower price because it has to move quickly into processors and packhouses, while the guys who have got the crop out of the ground in September before the wet weather have got some good quality and are able keep it in a good condition throughout the winter, so it is starting to command a higher price.

"Your region (the East) will have been lifting earlier and will have a greater proportion of that good quality.

"In terms of a bag of potatoes at the supermarket or a roast potato at a restaurant, the consumer is unlikely to see a massive appreciation in price, because of the volume harvested earlier in the year. The supplies will be there but the quality is very variable.

"We always import a large proportion of processed products from places like France and Belgium, and that might increase slightly but it is too early to say specifically because it depends on the amount going into store that has been harvested over the last few weeks, and whether it deteriorates over the winter.

"If everything was still in the soil, that material would have to move very quickly or we would see really high amount of rots and diseases in store potatoes. Therefore we would have to import more material and that would massively increase the price. Because we have had that good level of early crop it negates that risk."

The AHDB's figures show the East of England's efforts have helped pull the national average for potato lifting progress up to 89pc - but there is "a great deal of uncertainty over the fate of the remaining 11pc of the crop area", with 2-3pc expected to be completely written off, due to the poor quality of the crop and the risk of rot and disease spreading in store.

North Norfolk farm contractor Kit Papworth said: "It has been a very tough autumn. Norfolk is reaching the end of its potato harvest, but the national picture is tragic. Some of those guys are never going to get those spuds out of the ground.

"It costs a lot to produce potatoes and there is so much money sitting in the soil. Norfolk is getting through it, but elsewhere in the country there are a lot of potatoes underwater."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Nightmare’ traffic from village to NDR ‘is killing businesses’

Edi Gashi, who owns a car wash in Horsford, has called the traffic and Holt Road a

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Hunt for mystery couple filmed mid-proposal on beach

A community are searching to find a mystery couple caught on camera proposing on Sheringham Beach: Picture: Submitted

Pair struck off for abusing council’s pool car rules

Suffolk County Council has not ruled out another review in the future over the misuse of pool cars. Picture: ARCHANT

New cinema gets go-ahead and aims to open in 2020

How one of the auditoriums at the new cinema could look. Pic: BCA Ltd/Whitworth.

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Staff offered support after three ambulance workers die in two weeks

The ambulance service reported the deaths on their staff intranet. Photo: EEAST

Police called to parish council meeting over ‘verbal and physical abuse’

Police were called to a parish council meeting in The Street, Hindolveston. Picture: Google Maps

TEAM NEWS: Lewis to miss Everton; Drmic out until New Year

Josip Drmic has been ruled out until the New Year with a hamstring injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teenagers who hand in wallet containing £300 reunite with its owner

A group of teenagers from Swaffham handed in a wallet containing hundreds of pounds of cash. Pictured are the 14-year-olds Leo Nixon, Noah Haynes, Braydon Nellist and Kenton Thompson-Jones. Picture: Gordon Hayes

Everton v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP

Christoph Zimmermann is back in training for Norwich City after a foot injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists