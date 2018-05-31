Search

Advanced search

Chip shop closures have left 188,000 tonnes of surplus potatoes, says farm analyst

PUBLISHED: 09:38 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 08 April 2020

The closure of chip shops due to the coronavirus lockdown has created a surplus of 188,576 tonnes of potatoes, said AHDB analyst David Eudall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The closure of chip shops due to the coronavirus lockdown has created a surplus of 188,576 tonnes of potatoes, said AHDB analyst David Eudall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2012

The closure of chip shops due to the coronavirus lockdown has created a surplus of 188,576 tonnes of potatoes, said a farm analyst.

David Eudall, head of arable market specialists for the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), said the last three weeks have seen a “sudden and drastic closure of the vast majority of demand” for chipping and bagged potatoes for foodservice markets.

With the chip-shop market being mostly closed, he has calculated the impact on potato tonnages destined for this market across the country.

“At the end of January, we forecast that on-farm stocks of the bags/fresh chipping sector stood at 308,889 tonnes,” he said.

“Using the average January to March draw-down rate from recent years, we estimated that 20,052 tonnes of potatoes is taken from stores on a weekly basis during this period.

“As such, if we take a six-week total, to take us from the end of January to Mid-March (pre-lockdown) we can estimate that 120,313 tonnes of material was taken from farmer stores.

“This would leave a balance at mid-March of 188,576 tonnes. This is the tonnage that we estimate is now facing the issue of a closure of the majority of chip shops and lost demand.”

Last week, farming leaders said while some potato sectors have seen a massive increase in demand, others have been severely impacted by widespread closures within the food service industry – with loss of demand from chip shops having a “major impact” on the bagging sector.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Chip shop and McDonald’s closures leave tonnes of potatoes without a market

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) said while some growers have successfully redirected 25kg bags to satisfy high demand at local grocery stores, others are being encouraged to contact potato packing businesses about selling in bulk into the mainstream retail market. The union is asking retailers to relax specifications in order to take stocks that were originally destined for the food service sector.

Norfolk potato specialist Tony Bambridge, managing director of B&C Farming in Marsham, said he was confident that the supply chain would adapt to divert potatoes into retail products – meanwhile his farm is one of many which has created “mini supply chains” to sell surplus potatoes from their farm gates.

Another example is at Buxton Potato Company based in Buxton, near Aylsham, where manager Tim Briscoe has set up an isolated box shop and is making early-morning deliveries to his most vulnerable or isolated neighbours to keep vital food supplies flowing into people’s homes during the coronavirus lockdown.

READ MORE: Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Market stalls which helped feed vulnerable will not be returned after outbreak

Rough sleepers being served soup in the Haymarket. Inset, the stall after being taken away. Picture: Denise Bradley/Dale Reed

‘Our takings increased by 35 times last week’ – how farm shops are coping with lockdown sales surge

Sam Steggles has expanded his farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham after a huge surge in food sales during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Samantha Fairweather

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

Coronavirus cases rise by 40 in Norfolk

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Norwich golf course named among best in the world

Royal Norwich has come runner-up in the prestigious annual Golf Inc World Development of the Year awards Picture: DAVE KIRKHAM

The financial impact of halting City’s Premier League season

Norwich City face a financial hit along with the rest of the Premier League if football does not resume this season due to the coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

‘Our takings increased by 35 times last week’ – how farm shops are coping with lockdown sales surge

Sam Steggles has expanded his farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham after a huge surge in food sales during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Samantha Fairweather

Will I get a ticket refund for events cancelled due to coronavirus?

Cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus: Madness at Thetrford Forest, Jack Dee at Norwich Theatre Royal, Milkshake Live and Gravity and Other Myths at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival. Pictures: John Fisher/Forest Live/NTR
Drive 24