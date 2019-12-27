Search

Advanced search

Evolving agri-tech group celebrates its growing national influence

PUBLISHED: 11:08 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 27 December 2019

Agri-Tech East won the National Networking Group of the Year prize at the SME Business Awards 2019. From left: Fiona Rust, Becky Dodds, Laura Bouvet, Belinda Clarke.

Agri-Tech East won the National Networking Group of the Year prize at the SME Business Awards 2019. From left: Fiona Rust, Becky Dodds, Laura Bouvet, Belinda Clarke.

Agri-Tech East

An award-winning organisation which promotes technological advancement in farming will change its name in the New Year to reflect its growing national influence.

Alex Dinsdale has joined Agri-Tech East. Picture: Agri-Tech EastAlex Dinsdale has joined Agri-Tech East. Picture: Agri-Tech East

Agri-Tech East is to become Agri-TechE from January to reflect the expansion of its membership beyond the east of England.

The business cluster also recently won the National Networking Group of the Year prize at the SME Business Awards 2019 at Wembley, which director Dr Belinda Clarke said was another endorsement of the organisation's success.

"Agri-Tech East was established to bring together farmers and growers with scientists, technologists and entrepreneurs to create a global innovation hub in agri-tech - it seemed an ambitious vision," she said.

"However, the concept quickly captured the imagination and support of individuals from a wide range of backgrounds, and together we have built a vibrant agri-tech cluster that is not restricted by geography.

"Although the name Agri-Tech East worked well for us in the early days - as it showcased the innovation emerging from the east of England - it has become clear that we have now effectively outgrown our name.

"Our members now come from across the UK and from overseas. The research community has always had a global outlook and early stage agri-tech companies need to go international quickly to gain market share."

To support its future growth plans, the organisation has recruited experienced agri-tech advocate Alex Dinsdale to join the team.

Mr Dinsdale spent ten years working for the National Farmers' Union before joining agri-tech start-up Ursula Agriculture, one of the first companies to introduce drones to farming, and then precision farming business SOYL, one of the market leaders in the use of yield mapping and precise nutrient application.

He said: "By bringing together food production, technology and the natural environment as part of 'One Agriculture', Agri-TechE is driving forward an approach that will see agriculture's environmental sustainability continue to improve. I am very interested in exploring how agri-tech can be used to increase the sustainability and productivity of agriculture.

"The rapid advances in agricultural innovation and technology that we've seen over the past few years are very exciting and represent massive environmental, economic and social opportunities. Agri-Tech East has played an important role in supporting these activities and I am delighted to join the team as the organisation enters a new phase in its growth."

Agri-TechE's plans for 2020 include visits for members to agri-tech clusters in Missouri in the USA and Saskatchewan in Canada, an agri-tech business plan competition to develop a pipeline of young companies, networking meetings and inward investment opportunities.

Most Read

Concerns over parking problems after housing firm bids to build more homes on large estate

The Queen's Hill housing development in Costessey on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

Thousands more people to get free parking at Norfolk hospitals

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Tim Krul delivers brutal home truths on City’s relegation plight

Tim Krul admits Norwich City face a major uphill battle to survive in the Premier League after a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Run Anglia: How Bure Valley Harriers’ pair became part of Norfolk’s running royalty

Brenda and Dave Hutcheon - coaches at Bure Valley Harriers. Picture: Brenda Hutcheon

Plaque could be made to remember Norfolk’s Singing Postman

Allan Smethurst aka the Singing Postman. submitted by Keith Skipper

Warning of delays during ‘burst water main’ repairs

Emergency repair works are being carried out on Cotmer Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Parts of Norwich’s ring road to close during months of roadworks

The city morning rush hour traffic on Colman Road, the A140 ring road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists