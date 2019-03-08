Search

'This will help me in my future career' - 17-year-old named show's apprentice of the year

PUBLISHED: 16:50 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 27 June 2019

Lord Cholmondeley with Adam Sarsby, 17, who was named Norfolk Agricultural Apprentice of the Year at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019. Picture: John Nice

Lord Cholmondeley with Adam Sarsby, 17, who was named Norfolk Agricultural Apprentice of the Year at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019. Picture: John Nice

John Nice

One of the brightest young stars on Norfolk's agricultural scene has been commended at the Royal Norfolk Show.

Adam Sarsby, awarded Apprentice of the Year at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Adam Sarsby, 17, from Hainford, received the Norfolk Agricultural Apprentice of the Year award.

Run in partnership with Easton and Otley College, Fram Farmers and the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), the competition is in its third year and aims to shine a light on the value of agricultural apprenticeships.

Mr Sarsby, who works for Harold Jones Farms, picked up a trophy, a cheque for £100 and a free short course option at the college from the show vice president and the Marquess of Cholmondeley, alongside college principal Jane Townsend and Richard Anscombe from Fram Farmers.

Adam Sarsby, awarded Apprentice of the Year at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAdam Sarsby, awarded Apprentice of the Year at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Sarsby said: "I think this will help me in my future career and the award recognises my hard work - it felt good knowing the effort I've put into this [apprenticeship] has paid off."

Nicola Currie, an apprenticeship ambassador for Easton and Otley College and one of the organisers of the competition, said: "In terms of the winner, Adam impressed the judges with his interview.

"He presented himself and showed a maturity beyond his age. In terms of the competition as a whole, we were very impressed with the overall standard of entrants.

"They are shining examples of the kind of people that we need in our industry and we hope the competition inspires others to consider the opportunity to become the next generation of farming expertise that this country so desperately needs."

