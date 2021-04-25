Search

Coronavirus: East Anglian Game and County Fair cancelled with “immense sadness”

PUBLISHED: 14:37 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 20 March 2020

The 2020 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate near Thetford has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

East Anglian Game and Country Fair

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair has joined the growing list of popular outdoor events to be cancelled as a result of coronavirus outbreak.

Thousands of visitors were expected at the Euston Estate near Thetford for the annual two-day showcase of rural pursuits, food and country sports on April 25 and 26.

But the organisers have announced “with immense sadness and regret” that the event will not be able to go ahead this year.

Their statement says: “We have been following the UK government’s daily briefings very closely, and were hopeful that the rapidly changing unprecedented situation in which we all find ourselves would be much improved by the time of the show (still five weeks away) but this now seems unlikely.

“Part of the frustrations we all feel is the not knowing but we all must do our best to look after one another, stay safe and follow the advice that we are given, based on the science and expert opinion.

READ MORE: Royal Norfolk Show cancelled amid coronavirus crisis

“We would like to thank all of our exhibitors, visitors, contributors and sponsors for their continued support of the show and we very much look forward to having even longer to plan a fantastic show for you all at Euston Estate on 24 and 25 April 2021.

“We will be contacting all of our exhibitors and customers shortly, informing them of how we propose to look after them going forward. We are a very small team so please be patient whilst we put plans into action.”

