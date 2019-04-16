Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Still time to nominate wildlife heroes as deadline looms for Norfolk Biodiversity Awards

16 April, 2019 - 06:00
Winners of the 2018 Norfolk Community Biodiversity Awards. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Winners of the 2018 Norfolk Community Biodiversity Awards. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Keiron Tovell

The annual search for Norfolk’s volunteer wildlife heroes is under way – and there is still time to nominate potential award-winners before the April 30 deadline.

The Norfolk Community Biodiversity Awards celebrates individuals, groups, schools or businesses going the extra mile to conserve and enhance nature for their communities – and whose voluntary efforts are not part of the daily work of any conservation organisation.

Nominations must be made by the end of this month for the 2019 awards, which will cover six categories:

• Saving Species: Recognising individual or group efforts to improve the prospects of wildlife species or species groups.

• Groups: Recognising the achievements of groups working on biodiversity projects in their local community.

• Young People's Achievement: For individuals under 18, or those who enable young people to make a personal contribution to nature and biodiversity.

• Nature for Health and Wellbeing: Projects and activities that bring benefits for people's health and wellbeing alongside benefits for biodiversity, or knowledge of it, in the community.

• Churchyards and Cemeteries: Recognising action to care for churchyards and cemeteries so that they provide opportunities for nature to thrive.

• Above and Beyond: This award recognises efforts by professionals that go “above and beyond” their paid hours to engage with communities and volunteers to bring about gains for biodiversity.

David North, chairman of the Norfolk Biodiversity Partnership (NBP) communities and nature topic group, which organises the awards, said: “Across Norfolk many individual volunteers and community groups are working hard to look after and improve local wildlife sites. This crucial work deserves to be widely known about and celebrated.

“If you know of a group, or an individual, you think deserves to be nominated we would love to hear from you about the work they are doing. If you are involved with a volunteer conservation group please do consider putting your group forward. It's inspiring each year to hear about fantastic projects undertaken by local people who care about Norfolk's wildlife.”

The judges will be looking for evidence of biodiversity enhancement, as well as the degree of community involvement, and project long-term sustainability. Winners will be invited to an awards evening in Norwich in July.

The awards have been sponsored by Kelling Heath Holiday Park, The Landscape Partnership, Pensthorpe Natural Park, BIRDscapes, R and J Hogg and the Norfolk Biodiversity Partnership.

• To make a nomination complete the online nomination form see or download a PDF form from the Norfolk Biodiversity Partnership website and email it to biodiversityawards@norfolk.gov.uk.

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Chip shop owner banned from roads for drink driving

Fishers of Hunstanton owner Mark Wilson Picture: Archant

‘Lives are being torn apart’: Family’s heartache after son moves out of All Hallows hospital after 14 years

Ed Spashett, 32, has been living at the nursing home in Bungay for 14 years. Pictured here with his mother, Sandra Bell. Picture: Contributed by Sandra Bell

Two barns and two vehicles ablaze at farm near Bungay

An area of Shadow Barn Lane near Bungay. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Is legalisation the answer to Norfolk’s drug problem?

Lord Alan Howarth, a Labour party peer who lives in Norwich, believes drugs should be legalised and regulated. Photo: Bill Smith

Bullish Farke confident City will not wilt in promotion scrap

Daniel Farke knows Norwich City must stay in the moment to clinch promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sixty serious health and safety risks found in Norwich rental homes in one year

The golden triangle in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists