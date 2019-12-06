Thousands visit Norwich Cathedral as popular Christmas Fayre returns

Chris Hurdle of Cranborne Wooden Toys at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral.

Hallowed halls were decked with all the festive trimmings as a celebration of homegrown Christmas food, drink and crafts brought thousands to Norwich Cathedral.

The market stalls in the colourful cloisters for the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral.

The Norfolk Christmas Fayre returned as an expanded two-day event in its second year in the heart of the city.

Under the twinkling lights in the cloisters, visitors were offered everything from gin to jewellery, along with wooden toys and sweet treats for children's Christmas stockings.

The free event, run by the team behind the Royal Norfolk Show is expected to attract around 20,000 visitors by the time it finishes at 5pm on Saturday.

Stephanie Crowe from the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association said: "We are really excited to be back in Norwich with the second Norfolk Christmas Fayre. We've seen thousands of visitors pour in to sample and purchase Christmas gifts from more than 100 local producers and businesses.

Edith Dutton, three and a christmassy snowman at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral.

"From locally-mulled Norfolk cider and yummy festive treats to stocking fillers and Christmas crafts there is something for everyone.

"Plus with the stunning cathedral as our festive backdrop and a host of street food options there really is no better place to kick-start your Christmas."

The fayre is open until 9pm on Friday, December 6, and from 10am-5pm on Saturday December 7.

Snowman baubles at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral.

The Norfolk Christmas Fayre inside Norwich Cathedral.

Father Christmas and elf, Auntie Trace from Arnies Attic mascot entertainers at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral.

Alison Melton, left, and Michelle Peek from St Giles Gin at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral.

The market stalls in the colourful cloisters for the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral.

Candi Robertson, left, with her rhubarb, date and ginger chutney, made with spent rhubarb from Archangel Rhubarb Gin made by Erica Wilson-Bell, right, at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral.

Colourful flavoured liquorice from Miles of Liquorice from Halesworth, at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral.

Suze Lake Design angels at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral.

David Carey of Sparkles Homeware from Martham at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral.

Suze Lake with some of her Christmas characters at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral.

The market stalls in the colourful cloisters for the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral.

Traditional toys at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral.

Father Christmas with Lee Anderson, 10, and his brother Aiden, nine, at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral.

