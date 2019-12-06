Search

Advanced search

Thousands visit Norwich Cathedral as popular Christmas Fayre returns

PUBLISHED: 17:37 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:56 06 December 2019

Chris Hurdle of Cranborne Wooden Toys at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chris Hurdle of Cranborne Wooden Toys at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Hallowed halls were decked with all the festive trimmings as a celebration of homegrown Christmas food, drink and crafts brought thousands to Norwich Cathedral.

The market stalls in the colourful cloisters for the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe market stalls in the colourful cloisters for the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norfolk Christmas Fayre returned as an expanded two-day event in its second year in the heart of the city.

Under the twinkling lights in the cloisters, visitors were offered everything from gin to jewellery, along with wooden toys and sweet treats for children's Christmas stockings.

The free event, run by the team behind the Royal Norfolk Show is expected to attract around 20,000 visitors by the time it finishes at 5pm on Saturday.

Stephanie Crowe from the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association said: "We are really excited to be back in Norwich with the second Norfolk Christmas Fayre. We've seen thousands of visitors pour in to sample and purchase Christmas gifts from more than 100 local producers and businesses.

Edith Dutton, three and a christmassy snowman at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEdith Dutton, three and a christmassy snowman at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"From locally-mulled Norfolk cider and yummy festive treats to stocking fillers and Christmas crafts there is something for everyone.

"Plus with the stunning cathedral as our festive backdrop and a host of street food options there really is no better place to kick-start your Christmas."

The fayre is open until 9pm on Friday, December 6, and from 10am-5pm on Saturday December 7.

Snowman baubles at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSnowman baubles at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norfolk Christmas Fayre inside Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Norfolk Christmas Fayre inside Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Father Christmas and elf, Auntie Trace from Arnies Attic mascot entertainers at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFather Christmas and elf, Auntie Trace from Arnies Attic mascot entertainers at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Alison Melton, left, and Michelle Peek from St Giles Gin at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAlison Melton, left, and Michelle Peek from St Giles Gin at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The market stalls in the colourful cloisters for the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe market stalls in the colourful cloisters for the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Candi Robertson, left, with her rhubarb, date and ginger chutney, made with spent rhubarb from Archangel Rhubarb Gin made by Erica Wilson-Bell, right, at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCandi Robertson, left, with her rhubarb, date and ginger chutney, made with spent rhubarb from Archangel Rhubarb Gin made by Erica Wilson-Bell, right, at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Colourful flavoured liquorice from Miles of Liquorice from Halesworth, at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYColourful flavoured liquorice from Miles of Liquorice from Halesworth, at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Suze Lake Design angels at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSuze Lake Design angels at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

David Carey of Sparkles Homeware from Martham at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDavid Carey of Sparkles Homeware from Martham at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Suze Lake with some of her Christmas characters at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSuze Lake with some of her Christmas characters at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The market stalls in the colourful cloisters for the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe market stalls in the colourful cloisters for the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Traditional toys at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTraditional toys at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Father Christmas with Lee Anderson, 10, and his brother Aiden, nine, at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFather Christmas with Lee Anderson, 10, and his brother Aiden, nine, at the Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man pulled over for driving too slowly loses job

A man pulled over for driving too slowly in Felbrigg lost his job after police found he was more than double the drink-drive limit. Picture Google.

Chain reveals plans to take over more than 30 pubs in Norfolk

Pub chain Norfolk Table Ltd will reopen the King's Head in Hethersett next year. Photo: Archant

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Two people arrested at Norwich railway station

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Eyesore’ village pub hit by fire

The First and Last pub in Ormesby, which has been hit by fire. Picture: Dan Hickey

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man pulled over for driving too slowly loses job

A man pulled over for driving too slowly in Felbrigg lost his job after police found he was more than double the drink-drive limit. Picture Google.

New trains investigated after shocking near miss with car at level crossing

One of Greater Anglia's new trains came within a quarter of a second of hitting a car in Thorpe End.Inset: Jamie BurlesPicture: Greater Anglia/Archant

Pub could be knocked down ‘for health and safety reasons’

Griffin pub at Thorpe St Andrew, pictured when it was still in business Photo: Bill Smith

Ex-Norwich City men go head to head at King’s Lynn

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich pub to hand out free food and drink to people in need

Staff at The Butcher Bhoy will hand out free pasties, hot drinks and blankets to those in need. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists