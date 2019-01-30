Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Young Norfolk livestock farmers urged to stake their claim for £5,000 prize

30 January, 2019 - 09:19
The Chris Lewis Award is named after Norfolk sheep farmer Chris Lewis, pictured, who died in 2007. Picture: IAN BURT

The Chris Lewis Award is named after Norfolk sheep farmer Chris Lewis, pictured, who died in 2007. Picture: IAN BURT

Archant © 2004

Time is running out for young livestock farmers to stake their claim for a £5,000 prize in an awards scheme established in memory of an inspirational Norfolk stockman.

The biennial Chris Lewis Award was launched following the death of its namesake in September 2007 – a respected farmer who was known for supporting young people. His special interest was in the livestock sector, particularly pedigree sheep breeding.

With only a month to go until the application deadline, applications are being encouraged from enterprising farmers who must be aged 30 years or under on March 1, 2019, and must have lived in Norfolk for the last five years.

The award aims to “help and encourage a young person in an agricultural pursuit”, by supporting a project for up to two years which can involve “any form of livestock production or an associated business of a practical nature”.

READ MORE: Norfolk shepherdess buys champion Berrichon ram with prize money from 2017 Chris Lewis Award

Applicants must also show how, by winning the award, they would benefit other people in Norfolk.

The first £2,500 of the prize will be presented on the announcement of the winner in May 2019 and the second £2,500 at the annual meeting of The Norfolk Farmers Trust, which runs the awards scheme, the following year – at which time the winner is expected to give a progress report.

PREVIOUS WINNERS OF THE CHRIS LEWIS AWARD:

• 2009 Helen Reeve.

Purchasing handling equipment for her herd of Dexter cattle.

• 2011 Ewan Cumming.

Expanding his flock of Dorset Horns which he was lambing three times in two years.

2013 Meg Jenkins.

Building fencing and pens for training sheep dogs.

2015 Kaylee Campbell.

Purchasing a sheep shearing trailer for her contract shepherding.

2017 Michelle Lakey

Purchasing a sheep shearing trailer and a Berrichon tup.

• For more details or to request an application form, contact Edward Stanton, Park Farm, Snettisham, Kings Lynn PE31 7NQ or email stanton@supanet.com. Applications must be returned to the same address by March 1.

Most Read

Norfolk gets just a dusting of snow - but more could follow

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Missing man found by police

Missing man Martin Porter has been found by police. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary

‘First step’ taken over bringing trams back to the streets of Norwich

Trams in Edinburgh. Could Norwich follow suit? Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House

Norfolk gets just a dusting of snow - but more could follow

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Open day to discuss objections to major development in West Norfolk.

The Rectory Lane turning off the busy A10. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists