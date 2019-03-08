Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Double joy for popular north Norfolk retailer at Farm Shop and Deli Awards

PUBLISHED: 16:38 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 16 April 2019

Michael Baker, managing director of Holt's Bakers and Larners, standing on the far right, with staff, celebrating the store's victory in the Farm Shop and Deli Awards. Picture: SUPPLIED BY BAKERS AND LARNERS

Michael Baker, managing director of Holt's Bakers and Larners, standing on the far right, with staff, celebrating the store's victory in the Farm Shop and Deli Awards. Picture: SUPPLIED BY BAKERS AND LARNERS

Archant

One of north Norfolk’s best-known stores - Bakers and Larners of Holt - has picked up two top honours at the national Farm Shop and Deli Awards.

The retailer was named head of its class in a 'food hall of the year' category and also won an East Anglia regional category award.

Michael Baker, managing director, said he was thrilled with the accolades.

Mr Baker said: “This award is a testament to the continued investment in fine food and wine retailing that we have carried out over the years. The commitment of our staff to quality, range and service is second to none.”

Winners were revealed at a ceremony at the NEC Birmingham earlier this month. Mr Baker and food hall managers Sandra Taylor-Meads and Richard Lodge were there to accept the awards.

It comes following the opening of a new food hall including a bakery and patisserie costing more than £250,000 at Bakers and Larners.

Most Read

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Town centre road closed for seven weeks

Rothbury Road in Wymondham will be closed for seven weeks while the pavement is resurfaced. Photo: Google

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Another bank to close in Norwich

TSB in Norwich's Unthank Road. Picture: GoogleMaps

Miracle for one in a million three-year-old who faced double leg amputation

Three-year-old Victoria Komada who was born with deformed legs and bones missing, pictured with her mum, Marzena Drusewicz, and dad, Dariusz Komada, now walking after successful operations and a prosthetic fitted in Florida. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists