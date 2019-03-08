Double joy for popular north Norfolk retailer at Farm Shop and Deli Awards
PUBLISHED: 16:38 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 16 April 2019
Archant
One of north Norfolk’s best-known stores - Bakers and Larners of Holt - has picked up two top honours at the national Farm Shop and Deli Awards.
The retailer was named head of its class in a 'food hall of the year' category and also won an East Anglia regional category award.
Michael Baker, managing director, said he was thrilled with the accolades.
Mr Baker said: “This award is a testament to the continued investment in fine food and wine retailing that we have carried out over the years. The commitment of our staff to quality, range and service is second to none.”
Winners were revealed at a ceremony at the NEC Birmingham earlier this month. Mr Baker and food hall managers Sandra Taylor-Meads and Richard Lodge were there to accept the awards.
It comes following the opening of a new food hall including a bakery and patisserie costing more than £250,000 at Bakers and Larners.