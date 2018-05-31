Sea Life centres announce reopening

Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary general manager Nigel Croasdale. Picture: Archant Archant © 2014

Sea Life centres in Norfolk are preparing to reopen on July 4.

But staff have remained busy during lockdown keeping the fish and other sea creatures stimulated because of the absence of visitors.

The centres in Yarmouth and Hunstanton are now open for pre-booking and various safety measures are in place. Bosses had expressed their disappointment the centres were not allowed to reopen when the government gave zoos and wildlife parks the go-ahead.

Craig Dunkerley, spokesman for Sea Life, said: “While Sea Life has been closed during lockdown, aquarists and other team members have worked tirelessly to care for the creatures at each site, both practically via cleaning and feeding for example, but also emotionally via activities and stimuli to ensure that fishy friends who are used to a lot of interaction and excitement didn’t become bored.”

Masks do not need to be worn by visitors but people will be given a temperature check before entering.