More people than ever before set to take part in Easter fun day

The start of the Fakenham Easter Sunday Funday Fun Run 1K race in the town's market place last year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Preparations are being finalised for a day of Easter sporting fun in Fakenham this weekend, with more people than ever before set to take part in the activities.

The Easter Sunday Fun Day, which is being organised by Active Fakenham, includes a day full of sporting events with running races, cycling races and even a toddle 'n' trike event all set to take place.

Both the runs and cycle races are officially endorsed by UK Athletics and British Cycling and the day will see the town centre roads close from the morning until the evening.

Active Fakenham Chairman Richard Crook said: “It's all coming together nicely.

“We have had a lot of interest. We have 250 runners which are taking part in the 5k run and about another 100 in the 1k, with more to register for the 1k on the day.

“It's more than we have had in previous years in the 5k. We have expanded it so we can take more than we could last year.

“One of the cycling events was oversubscribed by 100pc. It's more interest than we have had before.”

The day of events, which will take place on Easter Sunday, will feature four different cycle races, as well as the 5k run and the 1k fun run.

It will start at 10.30am with the 5k run and the first of the cycle races then takes place at 1.15pm, with the roads set to reopen at 7pm.

This is the fourth year that Active Fakenham has organised the event.

Mr Crook added: “We've had a lot of positive feedback.

“Every runner brings a friend and family member more or less. I expect there will be a lot of people around.

“There are also more stalls than we have had in the past. Some of the cafes and pubs will also be opening on the day.

“It is also being streamed live on Facebook so we hope many more will be watching from home.”

Active Fakenham is still looking for volunteers to help on the day. If this interests you, contact Richard on 07887 803091.