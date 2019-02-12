Search

Firm celebrates 30 years of being in business

PUBLISHED: 11:47 15 February 2019

Fakenham based emergency lighting designer and manufacturer P4 is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Picture: Supplied by Emma Raines

A Fakenham based lighting business which supplies over 30 jobs to the local area is celebrating its 30 year anniversary.

P4, an independent self-test emergency lighting specialist, is based at the Fakenham Industrial Estate after moving into its purpose-built HQ and factory 10 years ago.

Managing director, Rob Warner, is proud of the company’s achievements and said: “Thirty years in business is something to shout about.

“It’s an industry where technology is changing all the time and we continue to evolve with it. I’m excited to see where the next 30 years takes us.

“Emergency lighting is something we see every day but probably don’t give a lot of thought to but its importance should not be underestimated.”

The team from P4 has also announced it will be taking part in the upcoming Fakenham Fayre, which is taking place in Fakenham Market Place on Saturday March 30.

