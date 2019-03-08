Gallery

Not long left to enter Active Fakenham photo contest

After a computer bug delayed submissions, time is almost up on the Active Fakenham photo competition.

A variety of photos have been submitted for the first photo competition run by the community group. A website glitch delayed submissions, but the system has now been fixed.

Organiser Richard Crook said: "One of the reasons we are holding a photo competition is to highlight and promote local businesses and clubs. We're not just looking for technical expertise, we're also interested in subject matter. Don't miss this free opportunity!"

Winners will receive a one-to-one session with a professional photographer, looking to improve the winner's work. Photos will also be seen as part of a Fakenham calendar, as well as featuring in postcards and posters. A digital exhibition will feature the images during Active Fakenham week this August.