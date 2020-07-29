Magical woodland wedding venue hidden away in 82 acres for sale for £1.3 million

A five-bedroom lodge situated in a wildflower meadow setting used for weddings has gone up for sale.

Fairland Farm, Postwick, is for sale as a whole or four lots including the main house Colt’s Lodge, planning permission to build a new home, 50 acres of arable land and the woodland and meadow which is currently used for wedding receptions.

The single-storey lodge itself has run as a holiday home, with an open plan living space overlooking countryside views and a kitchen including an Aga. One of the double rooms is situated in an annexe which has its own kitchen and shower room.

The property also comes with planning consent to develop the Old Stables into a modern dwelling with south facing views. Plans are for a home situated around its existing courtyard with a large kitchen, five bedrooms and a living area.

It also boasts 82 acres of land with an orchard and a woodshed at its centre for outdoor wedding receptions.

Hush Venues has operated the location for weddings for people wanting to be close to nature, with glamping opportunities as well as accommodation in the lodge. This land was landscaped by Chelsea Flower Show gold winner Julie Toll and is described as a “private, peaceful sanctuary”.

A spokesman for Agents Savills, selling Fairland Farm for £1.325m, said: “It is an extremely rare opportunity. By virtue of its position the property benefits from a private rural setting and outlook over the Yare valley to the south. Colt’s Lodge enjoys a secluded position at the heart of the landholding, offering comfortable accommodation and open living space, whilst in the Old Stables, there is the opportunity to create an exceptional dwelling with an elevated, southerly aspect towards the River Yare. The productive arable ground is balanced with meadow and woodland which provide a beautiful natural environment in a private position.”

One bride, Shani Perry, who got married there, said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better venue. The reason we chose Hush was because of the untouched beauty of the place and that the woodshed was licensed for ceremonies, having all our family and friends sitting within the woodland was so special.”

