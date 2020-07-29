Search

Advanced search

Magical woodland wedding venue hidden away in 82 acres for sale for £1.3 million

PUBLISHED: 16:51 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 29 July 2020

Colt's Lodge at Fairland Farm near Norwich from the air. Pic: Graeme Taplin

Colt's Lodge at Fairland Farm near Norwich from the air. Pic: Graeme Taplin

Archant

A five-bedroom lodge situated in a wildflower meadow setting used for weddings has gone up for sale.

Colt's Lodge, Postwick for sale. Pic; SavillsColt's Lodge, Postwick for sale. Pic; Savills

Fairland Farm, Postwick, is for sale as a whole or four lots including the main house Colt’s Lodge, planning permission to build a new home, 50 acres of arable land and the woodland and meadow which is currently used for wedding receptions.

MORE: Bowling alleys reopen – but customers need to wear their own shoes

Colt's Lodge, Postwick for sale. Pic; SavillsColt's Lodge, Postwick for sale. Pic; Savills

The single-storey lodge itself has run as a holiday home, with an open plan living space overlooking countryside views and a kitchen including an Aga. One of the double rooms is situated in an annexe which has its own kitchen and shower room.

The property also comes with planning consent to develop the Old Stables into a modern dwelling with south facing views. Plans are for a home situated around its existing courtyard with a large kitchen, five bedrooms and a living area.

It also boasts 82 acres of land with an orchard and a woodshed at its centre for outdoor wedding receptions.

Hush Venues has operated the location for weddings for people wanting to be close to nature, with glamping opportunities as well as accommodation in the lodge. This land was landscaped by Chelsea Flower Show gold winner Julie Toll and is described as a “private, peaceful sanctuary”.

Colt's Lodge, Postwick for sale. Pic; SavillsColt's Lodge, Postwick for sale. Pic; Savills

A spokesman for Agents Savills, selling Fairland Farm for £1.325m, said: “It is an extremely rare opportunity. By virtue of its position the property benefits from a private rural setting and outlook over the Yare valley to the south. Colt’s Lodge enjoys a secluded position at the heart of the landholding, offering comfortable accommodation and open living space, whilst in the Old Stables, there is the opportunity to create an exceptional dwelling with an elevated, southerly aspect towards the River Yare. The productive arable ground is balanced with meadow and woodland which provide a beautiful natural environment in a private position.”

One bride, Shani Perry, who got married there, said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better venue. The reason we chose Hush was because of the untouched beauty of the place and that the woodshed was licensed for ceremonies, having all our family and friends sitting within the woodland was so special.”

Colt's Lodge, Postwick for sale. Pic; SavillsColt's Lodge, Postwick for sale. Pic; Savills

You may also want to watch:

Colt's Lodge, Postwick for sale. Pic; SavillsColt's Lodge, Postwick for sale. Pic; Savills

The wedding venue at Postwick. Pic: Tim Wood www.timwoodphoto.co.ukThe wedding venue at Postwick. Pic: Tim Wood www.timwoodphoto.co.uk

The CGI of the development of the Old Stables; how it could look. Pic: SavillsThe CGI of the development of the Old Stables; how it could look. Pic: Savills

Colt's Lodge, Postwick. Pic: Chris Rawlings/SavillsColt's Lodge, Postwick. Pic: Chris Rawlings/Savills

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A148 closed after serious crash

Emergency services were called to a road accident on the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham. Image: Google StreetView

Backlash as Norfolk loses National Cycle Network routes

A cycling path in Norfolk. The government is keen to encorage more people onto bicycles, as Sustrans declassifies a large part of the National Cycle Network. Picture: James Bass

Three Norfolk areas among slowest in country for broadband speeds

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Archant

A143 closed and air ambulance on scene after serious crash

Police are currently at the scene of serious collision on the A143 at Harleston. Photo: James Bass

‘Beware of dog nappers’ - Spate of thefts prompts warning over organised criminals

A sign has gone up in Hethersett urging pet owners to be wary of dog nappers. PIC: David Powles.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Two people taken to hospital following serious crash on A148

An accident involving a car closed the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

A143 closed and air ambulance on scene after serious crash

Police are currently at the scene of serious collision on the A143 at Harleston. Photo: James Bass

Three Norfolk areas among slowest in country for broadband speeds

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Archant

Person dies following blaze in housing estate

Emergency services were called to the scene of a house fire in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain