New showroom will let customers test £10,000 carbon fibre bikes

PUBLISHED: 13:37 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 23 October 2019

Inside the new Factor bikes showroom. Inset: Director John Bailey. Picture: Mark Ashby/ashbyshoots.co.uk

Inside the new Factor bikes showroom. Inset: Director John Bailey. Picture: Mark Ashby/ashbyshoots.co.uk

Mark Ashby/ashbyshoots.co.uk

A manufacturer which has made bikes for some of the world's top athletes has opened a showroom in Norfolk, allowing people to test the £10,000 carbon fibre cycles.

Factor bikes has opened a 2,000 square foot showroom at Hethel Engineering Centre, which will host five members of staff.

The showroom will also be home to a bike fitting service, meaning that every bike is custom sized and fitted.

Customers will be also be able to meet the mechanic building their bike, as well as design bespoke paint specifications with the team.

MORE: Netflex: Meet the former soldier who has launched a home workout subscription service

Factor Bikes was launched in Norfolk in 2007, and was originally an engineering consultancy for the likes of Ferrarri and Maserati before moving into the bike market in 2009.

The cycles have since been used by athletes such as Lara Siddall, Ironman Australia champion, who will be using a Factor bike when she takes on the World Ironman Championships in Kona this year.

You may also want to watch:

Factor bikes are also used by fellow triathlete Jan Van Berkel, who holds the Swiss Ironman record.

Founder John Bailey said: "It is 12 years since Factor Bikes started its journey in the UK, and it has travelled the world. Coming back to our roots in this centre of engineering excellence, marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Factor Bikes' history.

"We hear the roar of cars on the Lotus test track behind us daily, which provides a constant reminder of Factor's F1 heritage. As we look forward to Factor's future in the UK, it feels like Factor Bikes has come home."

Complete bikes made up by the company range in price from around £7,200 to almost £10,000.

Customers can also buy just the frame of the bike, which cost between £2,000 and £5,500.

Bike fitter James Walsgrove, is a key member of the new experience centre team, and said: "No matter what level of rider you are, having a bike fit is the best way to improve your performance, increase comfort and prevent riding-related injury.

"I am very excited to be working with such a prestigious brand and look forward to being part of the Factor Bikes journey in the UK."

