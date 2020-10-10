Search

Support announced for pubs and restaurants looking to ‘winterise’ outdoor space

PUBLISHED: 08:05 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:45 10 October 2020

Shoppers wearing masks on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Businesses in the tourism thoroughfare and across the borough are being invited to apply for 'winterisation' grants Picture: Mick Howes

Shoppers wearing masks on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Businesses in the tourism thoroughfare and across the borough are being invited to apply for 'winterisation' grants Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

As summer recedes businesses in the hospitality and tourism sector are being invited to apply for grants to help them ‘winterise’ their trade.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has pledged £100,000 to help businesses adapt to the cold economic climate.

The grant could be used to cover the cost of sustainable outdoor heating, additional outdoor tables and seating, or the costs associated with reconfiguring outdoor dining areas, and lighting.

It cannot be claimed to cover things such as hire, staff or marketing costs.

You may also want to watch:

Eligible businesses include hotels, guest houses and B&Bs, cafés, restaurants, pubs, and takeaway food outlets.

Successful applications will receive 50pc of the costs up to a maximum of £5,000.

Carl Smith and Trevor Wainwright, leaders of the council’s main political groups, said: “The winterisation grant is a great opportunity for local tourism and hospitality businesses to create additional trade during the winter months, in line with Government advice and Covid-19 restrictions.

“We know this additional targeted support will be welcomed by those small businesses, who haven’t had the usual busy summer season they depend on, and help them to adapt their businesses.”

Applications close at midnight on Wednesday, October 16 via www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-businesses.

