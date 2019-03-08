Aussies urged to swap surfboards for paddleboards – and visit the Norfolk Broads

Activities on the Norfolk Broads are being promoted to Australians in a new tourist initiative.

Australians are being invited to try out the slightly more tranquil Norfolk Broads rather than bask under a hot sun by the ocean in a special new tourist promotion.

The beauty of a holiday on the Norfolk Broads is being promoted to the Australian and German markets in a new tourist drive.

Norfolk may not be able to guarantee boiling hot temperatures for an outdoor ‘barbie’ but instead it’s offering holidaymakers on the other side of the world a slightly different experience on the county’s own unique waterways.

Activities from kayaking to sailing on a wherry to an overnight stay on the marshes are all being promoted in a major tourist drive to the Austrlian market as well as Germany – both being identified as key target markets.

Other activities include the ‘Rails, trails and Sails’ full day walking tour from Norwich then on the train to Reedham and the ‘Romantic Yacht Adventure’ which is a three day sailing trip on a Broads yacht.

The trips are all part of the ‘English National Park Experience Collection’ which bring together bookable experiences and accommodation in some of the country’s ‘finest landscapes’ including the Norfolk Broads.

Sailing on the Broads is one of the experiences being offered to Australians in the new tourism promotion.

Broads Authority chief executive John Packman said: “The National Parks Experience Collection has been a great example of collaboration. The English National Parks have worked together with businesses to develop experiences which have proved very popular with the potential audiences in Australia and Germany.

“In the Broads it has been great to support local businesses getting together for the first time to develop their ideas. Working with Norfolk County Council, the Authority is hoping to win funding to extend the project to the French and US markets and work with more local businesses.”

Each of the English National Parks such as the Broads have helped to curate the experiences but the overall promotion of the Collection is being carried out by Discover England.

