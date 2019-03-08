Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Aussies urged to swap surfboards for paddleboards – and visit the Norfolk Broads

PUBLISHED: 16:45 08 April 2019

Activities on the Norfolk Broads are being promoted to Australians in a new tourist initiative. Pic: Archant.

Activities on the Norfolk Broads are being promoted to Australians in a new tourist initiative. Pic: Archant.

Australians are being invited to try out the slightly more tranquil Norfolk Broads rather than bask under a hot sun by the ocean in a special new tourist promotion.

The beauty of a holiday on the Norfolk Broads is being promoted to the Australian and German markets in a new tourist drive. Pic: ArchantThe beauty of a holiday on the Norfolk Broads is being promoted to the Australian and German markets in a new tourist drive. Pic: Archant

Norfolk may not be able to guarantee boiling hot temperatures for an outdoor ‘barbie’ but instead it’s offering holidaymakers on the other side of the world a slightly different experience on the county’s own unique waterways.

Activities from kayaking to sailing on a wherry to an overnight stay on the marshes are all being promoted in a major tourist drive to the Austrlian market as well as Germany – both being identified as key target markets.

Other activities include the ‘Rails, trails and Sails’ full day walking tour from Norwich then on the train to Reedham and the ‘Romantic Yacht Adventure’ which is a three day sailing trip on a Broads yacht.

The trips are all part of the ‘English National Park Experience Collection’ which bring together bookable experiences and accommodation in some of the country’s ‘finest landscapes’ including the Norfolk Broads.

Sailing on the Broads is one of the experiences being offered to Australians in the new tourism promotion. Pic: Archant.Sailing on the Broads is one of the experiences being offered to Australians in the new tourism promotion. Pic: Archant.

Broads Authority chief executive John Packman said: “The National Parks Experience Collection has been a great example of collaboration. The English National Parks have worked together with businesses to develop experiences which have proved very popular with the potential audiences in Australia and Germany.

“In the Broads it has been great to support local businesses getting together for the first time to develop their ideas. Working with Norfolk County Council, the Authority is hoping to win funding to extend the project to the French and US markets and work with more local businesses.”

Each of the English National Parks such as the Broads have helped to curate the experiences but the overall promotion of the Collection is being carried out by Discover England.

To see the collection click here

Most Read

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Suspected drink driver freed from overturned car after Norfolk crash

Emergency services were called to an overturned car in Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Travellers move on from Norwich car park

Piles of rubbish left at St Crispins Car Park. Pic: Archant.

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Suspected drink driver freed from overturned car after Norfolk crash

Emergency services were called to an overturned car in Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Travellers move on from Norwich car park

Piles of rubbish left at St Crispins Car Park. Pic: Archant.

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Council applies for bailiff warrant to take back flat from tenant with 850 complaints

The block of flats in Pelham Road where the tenant was evicted from. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Police hunt man and woman over cash scams at three Norwich shops

Police would like to speak to these two people in relation to fraud incidents. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists