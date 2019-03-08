Search

Diners enjoy zebra, crocodile and locusts at Norfolk pub

PUBLISHED: 10:56 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 27 July 2019

Regulars at the White Hart in Swaffham, Mark Lovell and Emma Simpson trying out the exotic meat menu. Pic: Archant

It sounded more like a bushtucker trial off ITV's 'I'm a Celebrity, Get Me out of Here when people faced eating crocodile, kangaroo, zebra and locusts.

The salted caramel ice cream with locusts and crickets. Pic: ArchantThe salted caramel ice cream with locusts and crickets. Pic: Archant

But the exotic meat night at the White Hart in Swaffham went down a treat with ostrich burgers, frog's legs and snails also on the menu.

But the camel was off - so wild boar was offered instead.

Last night's meat feast, the idea of manager Kurt Oliver, was a sell-out and the pub is now planning a Caribbean festival night of street food in a fortnight.

Mr Oliver said: "Our exotic meat night quickly sold out with bookings being taken from across the region from adventurous adults and families alike all set to take their taste buds on an adventure in the first of our food-based theme nights.

The ostrich burger. Pic: ArchantThe ostrich burger. Pic: Archant

"The chefs began preparing for the seven course meal early and we showed off their culinary skills more than with our usual menu. We had to substitute wild boar for the camel though, as we couldn't get any from our suppliers.

"The response to the event has been great and it's been great fun meeting new suppliers and testing our current ones to supply that something a little bit special.

"We have already had requests to run this theme night again soon and we should be putting another one on towards the end of the summer."

Wild boar as the camel was off. Pic: ArchantWild boar as the camel was off. Pic: Archant

The £27.95 a head feast used meat from a sustainable source. It began with tempura-battered frog's legs and snails followed by freshwater crocodile, specially farmed in South Africa, pan fried, and served on a bed of noodles. This was followed by zebra steak, also from South Africa on the pub's signature sweet potato fries.

Manager Kurt Oliver. Pic: contributedManager Kurt Oliver. Pic: contributed

An ostrich burger was next and then German wild boar with beetroot and balsamic sauerkraut with kangaroo on carrot mash completing the main dishes. A 'surprise' dessert followed which was salted caramel ice cream with locusts and crickets.

Among the diners were regulars Mark Lovell and Emma Simpson. Emma, a trainee paramedic, said: "We've really enjoyed it, I've eaten everything but the hardest thing were the insects on the ice-cream, that did feel like abushtucker trial." Fiance Mark said: "I liked the wild boar best and for me, the only thing I didn't eat was the ice-cream as I don't like salted caramel.

Business writer Caroline Culot went along to try it out. "I liked the ostrich burger the best. I tried a locust and it was very chewy and a bit like eating grass."

Zebra with sweet potato fries. Pic: ArchantZebra with sweet potato fries. Pic: Archant

The White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: Archant libraryThe White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: Archant library

Chef Shaun Singlehurst preparing the snails and tempered frogs legs starters. Pic: contributedChef Shaun Singlehurst preparing the snails and tempered frogs legs starters. Pic: contributed

The snails and frog's legs before being cooked.. Pic: contributedThe snails and frog's legs before being cooked.. Pic: contributed

Chef Leonardo getting to grips with the local and freshly delivered ingredients for the feast. Pic: contributedChef Leonardo getting to grips with the local and freshly delivered ingredients for the feast. Pic: contributed

Bring me my food and make it snappy; crocodile served with noodles and a sweet chilli dressing at the White Hart in Swaffham. Pic: ArchantBring me my food and make it snappy; crocodile served with noodles and a sweet chilli dressing at the White Hart in Swaffham. Pic: Archant

Business writer Caroline Culot sampled the exotic meat menu. Pic: ArchantBusiness writer Caroline Culot sampled the exotic meat menu. Pic: Archant

