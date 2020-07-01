Everything you need to know about Norfolk’s cinemas reopening

The Central Cinema in Fakenham has asked customers to help plan films for reopening. Picture: Colin Finch

Film goers will soon be able to watch movies on the big screen as cinemas have been given the green light to open on July 4.

The Gorleston Palace cinema has introduced several measures to keep customers safe when it reopens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Gorleston Palace cinema has introduced several measures to keep customers safe when it reopens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From food and drink to films showing, here is everything you need to know about Norfolk’s cinemas for your next visit.

NORWICH

Cinema City on St Andrews Street

Reopening date: Friday, July 31. The cinema had originally planned to open earlier but due to the postponement of blockbuster films, including Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, it delayed reopening until the end of the month.

The Majestic Cinema, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop The Majestic Cinema, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Safety measures: There will be a limited number of seats in use, hand sanitiser available, enhanced cleaning throughout the day, staggered film screenings to allow for safe entry and exit of the cinema.

There will also be protective screens at kiosks and extra training for staff.

Food and drink service: The bar and restaurant will remain closed until further notice, but kiosks will be fully stocked with snacks and drinks will be available.

How to buy tickets: Customers will be able to pay in cash at the cinema but they are encouraged to pay by contactless payment. There will be a limited number of cash tills in the cinema to buy tickets, but pre-booking online is recommended to help maintain social distancing.

The reopening Cinema City, Norwich has been pushed back due to the postponement of some blockbuster films. Picture: Submitted The reopening Cinema City, Norwich has been pushed back due to the postponement of some blockbuster films. Picture: Submitted

Films showing include: Upcoming releases Tenent, Proxima and Mulan as well as No Time To Die, A Quiet Place Part II, Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984 and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch later in the year.

Odeon in Riverside

Reopening date: Saturday, July 4. The Norwich Odeon will be one of the first 10 Odeon cinemas to open in the country.

Norwich Odeon is one of the first of the cinema chain's reopenings. Pic: Odeon Norwich Odeon is one of the first of the cinema chain's reopenings. Pic: Odeon

Safety measures: There will be limited seats on sale for each show and free seats between each guest. Family groups and social bubbles will be able to sit together.

The cinema will be cleaned more regularly with hand sanitiser stations installed throughout.

In order to avoid queues, there will be staggered start times and markings on the floor to indicate social distancing.

How to buy tickets: Cash cannot be used at Odeon cinemas. Instead, visitors are encouraged to book online or buy tickets at the cinema via contactless payments.

Vue Cinema in Castle Quarter will reopen on July 10 . Picture: Archant Vue Cinema in Castle Quarter will reopen on July 10 . Picture: Archant

Food and drink service: Pick and mix will not be available. However, the cinema will offer pre-packaged food and drinks including bottles, Butterkist popcorn and bags of sweets.

Films showing include: 1917, Parasite, Sonic The Hedgehog, The Greatest Showman, The Hangover, Harley Quinn: Bird’s of Prey and Little Women.

Vue in Castle Quarter

Inside Great Yarmouth's Arc Cinema which will reopen on July 4. Picture: Arc Cinema Inside Great Yarmouth's Arc Cinema which will reopen on July 4. Picture: Arc Cinema

Reopening date: Friday, July 10

Safety measures: Vue boss Tim Richards said in a statement they were still waiting on “specific advice from the government”.

He added: “We are confident we can look after our staff and our customers with enhanced protocols. By the time we reopen in the UK, our methods will have been responsibly and robustly deployed in the real world.

“We have learned how to do this from our operations in Taiwan where we never closed and have successfully operated through pandemics such as SARS in the past and from our sites in Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Poland and Lithuania, where we have recently and successfully reopened to the public.”

COAST

Palace Cinema in Gorleston

Reopening date: Saturday, July 4

Safety measures: The two-metre social distancing rule will apply throughout the cinema, rather than one metre-plus. It will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

The cinema also pledged to have one show a day with two-metre distancing until the pandemic is over for more vulnerable customers.

Customers’ temperatures will be read by thermal scanners on entry. Anyone with a temperature over 37.5C will be refused entry.

Everyone aged 12 or over entering, moving and leaving the cinema will be required to wear a mask. Masks and gloves will be available to purchase at the cinema for 50p.

There will be a one way system with a separate entrance and exit.

How to book: Customers have been advised to book in advance if possible for a quick entry.

Regal Movieplex in Cromer

Reopening date: Aiming for end of July. On Facebook, the cinema said they “hope to start reopening later in the month, in accordance with government guidelines, to ensure our staff are protected and our customers have a safe and enjoyable visit”.

They added more details would be shared in the coming weeks.

Arc Cinema in Great Yarmouth

Reopening date: Saturday, July 4

Safety measures: Measures put in place include reduced capacity, enhanced cleaning procedures and social distancing markers.

There will also be Perspex screens at the counters and hand sanitiser stations.

How to book: Online pre-booking is encouraged and contactless payment is preferred.

Food and drink: A simplified menu will be on offer.

FAKENHAM

Central Cinema

Reopening date: July. The cinema has not confirmed the exact reopening date but said “we are looking at options for opening in July” on Facebook.

Films showing: Films will be partly decided by visitors after the cinema published a post on Facebook asking for feedback on a number of movies to help “plan content and reopening”.

The films are La Boheme on Sydney Harbour, La Traviata on Sydney Harbour, Rigoletto on the lake - Bregenz Festival , Australian Ballet - The Merry Widow, Australlian Ballet - Sleeping Beauty, Liam Gallagher: As It Was, Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, The King and I, 42nd Street The Musical, Kinky Boots the Musical, Matthew Bourne’s Red Shoes and Jonas Kaufmann: My Vienna

DEREHAM

Orion Cinema

Reopening date: Aiming for end of July. The cinema announced on Facebook that “taking into account government advice, we hope to be with you again before the end of July”.

Safety measures: The cinema detailed some of the measures in place to protect customers and staff on Facebook.

They include introducing cleaning, handwashing and hygiene procedures in line with government guidance.

They also said they were taking all reasonable steps to maintain social distancing in the cinema and, where people cannot social distance in line with guidelines, practical measures will be taken to manage transmission risk. This includes the installation of Perspex screens at tills.

WEST NORFOLK

Light Cinema in Wisbech and Thetford

A spokesperson for the cinema said details were being finalised and a date for reopening had not yet been decided.

Majestic Cinema in King’s Lynn

Reopening date: The cinema said they will be reopening on July 17 instead of July 10. This is because the installation of new seats for two screens had been delayed by one week.