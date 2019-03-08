Search

Does your dog have the 'waggiest tail' in Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 15:32 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 17 June 2019

Easter egg hunt for dogs at Centre Paws, Barnards Farm, PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Easter egg hunt for dogs at Centre Paws, Barnards Farm, PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A dog centre in Norfolk is celebrating its first birthday by hosting a Crufts style pooch pageant, with titles including "waggiest tail" and "best fancy dress" up for grabs.

Open day group walk. Picture: Centre PawsOpen day group walk. Picture: Centre Paws

Centre Paws dog centre opened on Tuttles Lane in Wymondham in 2018, giving dogs and their owners the chance to enjoy a pup friendly café, secure walks and an agility field complete with equipment.

To celebrate its one year milestone, owner Kathryn Cross has organised a dog show on Saturday, June 22, starting at 10am.

The competition will feature 12 categories, including "cute crossbreed", "best trick" and over all best in show, with prizes awarded to fifth place by judge Isabella McBride, owner of Smart Dog Training.

Entries cost £2, with £1 donated to charity.

The event will also feature live music from Radio Wymondham, aerial archery and an Oakvilla gin and beer tent.

For more information visit the Centre Paws Facebook page.

