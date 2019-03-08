Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Norfolk estate agents suffering on the high street

PUBLISHED: 17:09 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 30 May 2019

Estate agency was the worst hit business last year according to a new report. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Estate agency was the worst hit business last year according to a new report. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Estate agents suffered the most closures in 2018 with almost 300 branches shutting down nationwide - including firms in Norfolk.

Bucking the trend: Lucy Headland has just opened Pendeford's Individual Property Specialists. Pic: Pendefords.Bucking the trend: Lucy Headland has just opened Pendeford's Individual Property Specialists. Pic: Pendefords.

New figures just released show 284 estate agents' offices shut down last year, 3.4% of the total number in Britain.

This was more than newsagents, women's fashion stores, delis, hairdressers, Indian restaurants and florists.

In total more than 1,000 entire brands disappeared from the UK's beleaguered high street.

MORE: Why Norfolk bosses say you should not be putting a kiss on your work emails

Locally last year one of the biggest estate agency casualties among others was Kudos Residential - trading as Hunters - which went into liquidation shutting its offices in Norwich, Poringland, Long Stratton, Brundall, Bungay, Diss, Gorleston and Yarmouth.

However, one estate agent who used to work at Hunters, Lucy Headland, is bucking the trend and has just opened up her own independent agency, Pendefords, focusing on helping sell homes in the NR11, NR12 and NR13 postcode areas.

This agency aims to offer a different service from the norm, with Lucy offering all kinds of extra help in selling and marketing homes for sale, which even includes turning up early for the taking of photos for the particulars and helping get the house ship-shape.

"I took a year out but really missed estate agency," said Lucy, who runs the business from home, visiting clients rather than having the overheads of a high street office.

"I think people want something different, my agency is aimed at fitting in with people's busy lives and giving people the time and one point of contact."

The retail report, which reviewed changes across more than 313,000 businesses across Britain found that overall, independent retailers still opened 4.5% more shops in 2018 than in 2017.

You may also want to watch:

To blame for the closures were business rates which continued to be "a huge burden," according to the report by the Local Data Company, LDC, which supplies market research to the retail sector. The lack of parking in town centres, which has also become very expensive, was also said to be a factor. Only this week, this newspaper reported on tearoom the Pretty Little Teashop in King's Lynn closing with the owner citing the lack of parking as a cause.

The report also blamed poor infrastructure in many retail centres and 'a lack of local authority vision and investment.'

"Last year saw many well-known brands exit the high street and rationalise estates of bricks and mortar stores. A by-product of this activity was a plethora of units in prime locations coming into the market, which agile entrepreneurs have been quick to reoccupy," said LDC spokesperson Lucy Stainton.

Most Read

Road closed as emergency services - including air ambulance - deal with crash

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich pub reopens after six-figure refurbishment

The Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors on Friday 24 May, after a six-figure refurbishment that created a number of new jobs. Pictures: Rushcutters

All you need to know ahead of Take That Norwich concert

Gary Barlow at Carrow Road Credit: Sonya Duncan

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road closed as emergency services - including air ambulance - deal with crash

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

Pony dumped at side of busy road in ‘terrifying ordeal’

Buddy has been rescued. Photo: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Man tries to lure undercover police officer into alleyway for sex

Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team on patrol in Norwich's red light district. Photo: Bethany Wales

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Underfunding has got to a crisis point’: Protesting parents call for more cash for special needs

Lily Millins, three, with her sign for the march against government 'under-funding' of education for children with special needs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists