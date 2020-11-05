Which shops are allowed to open during lockdown?
PUBLISHED: 11:06 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 05 November 2020
Garden centres and bicycle shops are among businesses which are allowed to stay open during lockdown.
Measures under the new national lockdown across England include the closure of non-essential shops and businesses, such as pubs and restaurants.
But while Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse the spread of coronavirus, people can go out for specific reasons such as going to school or to shop for essential items.
Here is a list of the essential shops which can stay open according to the government regulations.
•Food shops
•Supermarkets
•Garden centres
•Hardware store
•Builders’ merchants
•Newsagents
•Petrol stations
•Car repair and MoT services
•Bicycle shops
•Taxi firms
•Vehicle hire businesses
•Banks
•Building societies
•Post Offices
•Loan providers
•Money transfer businesses
•Funeral directors
•Launderettes and dry cleaners
•Medical and dental services
•Vets
•Pet shops
•Agricultural supplies shops
•Storage and distribution facilities
•Car parks
•Public toilets
•Motorway service areas
•Outdoor playgrounds
