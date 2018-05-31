Search

‘Here to help’: How town centre businesses are adapting services

PUBLISHED: 11:12 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 02 April 2020

Shoppers previously in Lowestoft town centre.

©Archant 2014

A series of “wonderful” town centre businesses are providing updated services for “essential” items during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Businesses in Lowestoft town centre have adapted services to meet the needs of the public – as they offer deliveries, takeaways, priority trading, different opening times, virtual events and more.

And under a new section – entitled Essential Lowestoft on the Discover Lowestoft website – the “wonderful local businesses and organisations” that are “here to help” have been listed.

A spokesman for Lowestoft Vision – the Business Improvement District (BID) that delivers the Discover Lowestoft project – said: “Its vitally important that we Stay At Home as much as possible to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We know that due to COVID-19 your usual ways of shopping and socialising have had to change, that is why we have put together this page for you to discover where you can find your essentials and to continue to support our fantastic range of local businesses.

“Our wonderful local businesses and organisations are here to help during these unusual times, so we have compiled a list of essential retailers and businesses that offer food delivery, takeaways and virtual events.

“Stay Safe and we will get through this together.”

With 36 town centre businesses and organisations currently listed and “here to help during the COVID-19 restrictions” they include businesses that are open offering “essential items”, others that are open with adapted hours, others offering takeaway services, businesses working remotely with orders available online and others offering virtual appointments and consultations.

To find out more visit

https://www.discoverlowestoft.co.uk/essential-lowestoft/

