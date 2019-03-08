Search

'Insta-friendly' Norwich vegan restaurant to open in Brighton

PUBLISHED: 10:43 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 29 July 2019

Erpingham House has the perfect entrance for selfies. Pic: Erpingham House

Erpingham House has the perfect entrance for selfies. Pic: Erpingham House

Erpingham House, renowned for its 'Insta-friendly' interiors created for taking selfies, has announced it is crowdfunding to open in 'the vegan capital of the UK.'

Loui Blake who runs Erpingham House. Pic: Erpingham HouseLoui Blake who runs Erpingham House. Pic: Erpingham House

Situated in a beautiful period building on Tombland, and renowned for its pink interiors loved by people posting on social media like Facebook and Instagram, the restaurant is expanding into Brighton with a £250,000 crowdfunding initiative to raise 15% of the overall cost. Money raised will also go towards improvements to the Norwich venue.

Brighton is renowned for its vegan restaurants, with more such places to dine per 100,000 people than in any other city in the UK.

Loui Blake, MD of Erpingham House, said: "Five years ago, I was working in the city in a fast-paced marketing role, always on the go, when I suffered what many people in a similar situation do - burn out. It was then that I decided to adopt a plant-based diet, and travel the world, before bringing the foods and drinks I fell in love with to my home city.

"Since opening in early 2018, the response has been phenomenal, which is why we feel there is an appetite to take it further and look to pastures new. While our Norwich site will always be close to my heart, we have big plans for the Erpingham House brand, and I'm excited to see what the future brings."

Erpingham House, Tombland. Pic: contributed

MORE: Diners enjoy zebra, crocodile and locusts at Norfolk pub

Erpingham House specialises in vegan food from 'Insta-friendly' lattes and smoothies, to 'build your own buddha bowls.' The crowdfunding will initially open to private investors on Thursday, August 1 before going public a month later, on September 1.

Erpingham House, Tombland. Pic: contributed

The new Erpingham House, while still specialising in vegan foods, will have a refined offer which appeals to a more general audience, including those looking to incorporate more healthy dishes, organic produce and plant-based foods into their diets, rather than exclusively those who consider themselves to be vegan. What's more, like its inaugural site, the new Erpingham House will be

entirely free from single-use plastics as well as almost 100% carbon-neutral once operational.

Shareholder, Russell Martin, said: "I've known Loui for many years, and was incredibly excited when he came to me with the idea of opening a vegan restaurant in Norwich. Now, I have the opportunity to help take the fantastic plant-based food that the team at Erpingham House create to my home city of Brighton." Once the funds have been raised, it's hoped to open in Brighton in 2020.

Erpingham House, Tombland. Pic: contributed

