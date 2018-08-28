Search

Equal pay and diversity in the workplace to be tackled at UEA ‘Culture Shock’ event

PUBLISHED: 12:38 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:48 17 December 2018

The Enterprise Centre, University of East Anglia, Norwich, by Architype. Picture: Dennis Gilbert

The Enterprise Centre, University of East Anglia, Norwich, by Architype. Picture: Dennis Gilbert

DENNIS GILBERT

Cultural issues in the workplace from equal pay to agile working will be on the agenda for a ‘Culture Shock’ event held by the University of East Anglia and Fountain Partnership.

The event supported by the Norfolk Camber of Commerce will explore ways in which traditional workplace culture is being challenged.

Other issues discussed will be non-hierarchical organisational structure and diversity in the workplace.

The keynote speaker will be Rebecca Lewis Smith of Fountain Partnership, along with James Groves of Indigo Swan and Dr Claire Hynes of the UEA.

Other speakers include Ali Clabburn of Liftshare, Chris Sargisson of Norfolk Chamber of Commerce and Adam Smith from The Economist.

The evening will include a networking reception with food and drinks, which will be provided by Adnams.

The event will be held at the UEA’s Enterprise Centre on February 28, 2019.

For more information, visit Eventbrite and search for Culture Shock.

Newsletter Sign Up

Farming feature: Cheap food comes at a cost, warns East Anglian farmers’ leader

Sarah Chambers
Rachel Carrington, director of NFU East Anglia Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

An East Anglian farmers’ leader is cautioning against creating a post-Brexit divide between those able to afford food reared and grown to a high standard in the UK and those who can’t.

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

