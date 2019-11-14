100 new jobs to come to Norwich as firm announces US expansion

Epos Now will be recruiting 100 new roles in its Norwich Business Park office, as well as 100 jobs in its new office in Orlando, Florida. Picture: Archant ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A Norfolk business has announced a major recruitment drive as it prepares to join the stock market.

Jacyn Heavens, chief executive of Epos Now. Picture: Tom Shaw/Getty Imagesfor Grant Thornton Jacyn Heavens, chief executive of Epos Now. Picture: Tom Shaw/Getty Imagesfor Grant Thornton

Epos Now will be recruiting 100 new roles in its Norwich Business Park office, as well as 100 jobs in its new office in Orlando, Florida.

The payment software company is hoping to fill these roles by 2021 - as it makes moves to reach the milestone of offering shares on a public stock exchange market.

The majority of these positions will be technology roles, including software development, user experience (UX), user interface (UI) and product development.

Jacyn Heavens, chief executive of Epos Now, said: "The demand for our product is increasing rapidly.

"The high street is under extreme pressure from online technology businesses and the threat level has increased exponentially. Amid growing calls for a review of high street business rates, it's almost a daily occurrence to hear of another bricks and mortar business entering administration or in trouble.

"Our technology gives these bricks and mortar companies the technology they need to level the playing field and compete."

Mr Heavens said that having floated on a public market, he would like to see staff purchasing stocks in their employer to increase the staff ownership percentage.

He said that the added cashflow would allow create a "warchest" for acquisitions, and allow for "insane growth".

Epos Now is the 46th fastest-growing company in the UK.

Mr Heavens added: "Over the last few years, we've learned a huge amount from mistakes we've made and we have grown from those experiences to get to a position where we really understand what our technology-based workforce wants and needs from us.

"Part of the transition was bringing in an experienced leadership team with an operational leader and product officer from a technology PLC and a highly experienced finance and HR team to ensure we create the best possible working environment that we can be proud of.

"We are now first and foremost a technology business with over 70 technology partners such as BigCommerce, Xero, Deliveroo and are a strategic partner for Microsoft."