Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Energy firm which folded owing £1m pins failure on boss's death

PUBLISHED: 13:06 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 01 October 2019

David Rowan founded and successfully ran Epic International until his death in 2018. Photo: Supplied

David Rowan founded and successfully ran Epic International until his death in 2018. Photo: Supplied

Archant

An oil and gas firm which collapsed owing more than £1 million has blamed its failure on the death of its boss and falling sales.

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has called in liquidators. Picture: GoogleMapsEpic International in Great Yarmouth has called in liquidators. Picture: GoogleMaps

Epic International Limited, based on Vanguard Road, Great Yarmouth, went into liquidation last week owing thousands to contractors, suppliers and the taxman.

The company appointed liquidator McTear Williams & Wood on September 23 having first consulted them on August 29.

The liquidator's report showed the firm had debts of more than £1m, including £109,000 in VAT and £260,000 owed to subcontractors.

Its creditors include 76 companies and individuals. It also owes £150,000 to employees and directors.

Epic International managing director Kim Rowan . Mrs Rowan took over after the death of her husband David in 2018. Picture: TMS MediaEpic International managing director Kim Rowan . Mrs Rowan took over after the death of her husband David in 2018. Picture: TMS Media

One contractorfrom Norwich, owed more than £10,000, said: "The company knew stuff was going on, but they didn't inform us and now they've not been able to pay us.

"It was a complete shock. We had seen the office get quieter but had no idea that it was going to happen. It is just a kick in the teeth. It is a few months' wages."

You may also want to watch:

He said contractors were told on Wednesday, September 25, about the liquidation.

The business had traded successfully since 2003 but its difficulties began in February 2018 when its boss David Rowan died after a short illness, the liquidator said. Mr Rowan's wife Kim took over and was the sole shareholder.

The liquidators wrote: "Mr Rowan's passing and forecasts that indicate continuing losses and the current uncertainty in the oil and gas sector forced Mrs Rowan to look to sell her 100pc shareholding and negotiations opened with an interested party. However, these were ultimately unsuccessful."

The company reported profits after tax of £250,000 for the year ending April 2018 on a turnover of £5.7m.

But last year turnover dropped to £3.9m and it made a loss of £266,000.

The liquidator said the directors' reasons for failure were Mr Rowan's death, falling sales and the "cyclical nature of the oil and gas sector".

The firm employs eight office staff as well as 12 offshore staff and 40 offshore contractors.

One contractor said all of the subcontractors had found work through another agency. "The industry is busy now," he added.

Related articles

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Flood warnings issued across region

Rough seas batter Walcott as dawn breaks on the Norfolk coast as spring tides and winter weather combine to cause flood warnings. Simon Finlay Photography.

Road closed in both directions after car hits tree

A road has been closed after a car hit a tree near Ashill. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Missing man found dead in park, inquest hears

A man whose body was found in a Wymondham park died due to hanging, an inquest heard. Photo: Norfolk Police

Long Stratton bypass cash welcomed as ‘green light’ for A140 scheme

Long Stratton. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk landmark to be centre stage on VE Day’s 75th anniversary

A piper will perform from the top Nelson's monument in Great Yarmouth as part of the celebrations for VE Day's 75th anniversary. Picture: James Bass

Pupils head outdoors as school opens new classroom - in a beach hut

The grand opening of the new outdoor woodland learning facility at Burnham Market Primary School. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists