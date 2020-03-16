Search

Firm builds remote offices to help more people work from home

PUBLISHED: 11:36 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 16 March 2020

Shepherds huts are being made into remote offices because of coronavirus. Pic: English Shepherds Hut Company

Shepherds huts are being made into remote offices because of coronavirus. Pic: English Shepherds Hut Company

irphotographyuk.com

Workers at a small business in Norwich have decided to adapt their luxury shepherd huts into remote offices as the coronavirus worsens.

Shepherds huts are being made into remote offices because of coronavirus. Pic: English Shepherds Hut Company

The team at the English Shepherds Hut Company in Liberator Close, Rackheath Industrial Estate realise there may be less demand for their glamorous holiday products right now. So staff got together and the carpenters came up with an idea to keep themselves in work - but also which might meet a new demand.

They've come up with a design for a remote office which can be delivered straight to your home or workplace to enable businesses to isolate if or when needed because of coronavirus.

It has been estimated that one fifth of the UK's workforce could be absent during the weeks when the coronavirus is at its peakwhile millions more will find themselves working from home, many without anywhere to work.

The new mobile office comes complete with seating, a desk, 240v lighting and sockets so is all ready for working in and they are available to hire as well as buy.

Two designs are ready to go, adapted from current models, and there will be another ready in three weeks time.

Shepherds huts are being made into remote offices because of coronavirus. Pic: English Shepherds Hut Company

The basic models cost £300 a week to hire plus delivery.

Craig Nield, founder, said: 'Like all small business right now, the team at the English Shepherds Hut Company got together to see what they could do to prepare themselves for the ongoing uncertainty brought on by the spread of the coronavirus.

'Many ideas were brought to the table, but it was one of the carpenters from the workshop who suggested a way that they could not only keep their amazingly loyal team busy in work, but could also benefit their business community.

'In rolls...the remote office... delivered straight to your home or workplace to enable businesses to isolate if or when needed. At present they have two designs that are ready to go, a robust shepherds hut office with great natural daylight, a sleeping hut, and a container conversion that is robust enough to weather anything.

Shepherds huts are being made into remote offices because of coronavirus. Pic: English Shepherds Hut Company

'In addition to this offering, the designers have been busy putting together plans for a 'simpler' style hut that can be turned around and rolled out of the workshop within three weeks to meet demand.'

