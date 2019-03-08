Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Opening of windfarm centre marks 30-year 'commitment to town'

PUBLISHED: 16:26 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 18 October 2019

Waveney MP Peter Aldous and project director Charlie Jordan cutting the ribbon at ScottishPower Renewables' operations and maintanence centre on Hamilton Road, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Warren Page and ScottishPower Renewables.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous and project director Charlie Jordan cutting the ribbon at ScottishPower Renewables' operations and maintanence centre on Hamilton Road, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Warren Page and ScottishPower Renewables.

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

The opening of a state-of-the-art operations building for the region's largest windfarm marks a "fantastic" three decade commitment to Lowestoft and it's people, claim project directors leading a £25 million investment.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous and project director Charlie Jordan cutting the ribbon at ScottishPower Renewables' operations and maintanence centre on Hamilton Road, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Warren Page and ScottishPower Renewables.Waveney MP Peter Aldous and project director Charlie Jordan cutting the ribbon at ScottishPower Renewables' operations and maintanence centre on Hamilton Road, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Warren Page and ScottishPower Renewables.

ScottishPower Renewables officially opened their new operations and maintenance building in Hamilton Road on Friday, October 18, where 100 full-time employees will be based for the 30-year lifespan of the windfarm.

Project director Charlie Jordan said: "This is a very important day for us to open the home of our East Anglia ONE windfarm. We started working on this project over 10 years ago and recently we have had some very big milestones.

"We are investing in skills and local employment and we are looking forward to building on the benefits and commitments we have made to Lowestoft and East Anglia. That is what this building symbolises.

"In just 14 months, the construction team have turned an empty site on the Port of Lowestoft into a state-of-the-art establishment and we are grateful for all of the work which has made the base into what you see today. Most of the operations and maintenance team are based within a few miles of the site and have worked on other local windfarms, bringing with them great knowledge and expertise. This has allowed us to perfect design elements of the base, making it super-efficient and reinforcing the East of England's leading position in the sector.

Matt Wooltorton, project execution manager at ScottishPower Renewables' operations and maintanence centre on Hamilton Road, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Warren Page and ScottishPower Renewables.Matt Wooltorton, project execution manager at ScottishPower Renewables' operations and maintanence centre on Hamilton Road, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Warren Page and ScottishPower Renewables.

"With the windfarm due to be complete next year, the building is already buzzing with local employees and contractors all helping us to create clean, green energy to meet the UK's carbon reduction targets."

The opening follows the generation of the first power from the windfarm on September 12, with the £2.5 billion project aiming to provide enough clean energy to power the equivalent of more than 630,000 homes annually.

You may also want to watch:

East Anglia ONE is the first of four offshore windfarms the company are developing in the region.

Jack Hurren, ScottishPower Renewables' trainee balance-of-plant technician in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Warren Page and ScottishPower Renewables.Jack Hurren, ScottishPower Renewables' trainee balance-of-plant technician in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Warren Page and ScottishPower Renewables.

Matthew Wooltorton, project execution manager, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for Lowestoft with 100 long-term jobs for people from the local area."

For 21-year-old Jack Hurren, a trainee balance-of-plant technician, the opportunity was ideal. He said: "It is excellent. I am from the area and it is right on the doorstep. It fell right into my arms.

"It allows local people to extend their opportunities and skills in a way that you don't get anywhere else."

Waveney MP Peter Aldous officially opened the building, saying: "When Brexit is all through and finished, there is a role for the UK to play globally in the business world and what we are doing is a skill that can reach all over the world.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous and project director Charlie Jordan at the opening of ScottishPower Renewables' operations and maintanence centre on Hamilton Road, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Warren Page and ScottishPower Renewables.Waveney MP Peter Aldous and project director Charlie Jordan at the opening of ScottishPower Renewables' operations and maintanence centre on Hamilton Road, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Warren Page and ScottishPower Renewables.

"In the last few weeks, climate change has been at the forefront of the news agenda, but my feeling is we are already doing an awful lot. Lowestoft is at the forefront of the move towards low carbon emissions but we haven't shouted about it enough. We have recognised the need for change and are moving in the right direction.

"Carrying on with the investment in the technology can create a real centre of excellence here in Lowestoft.

"A lot of places are like the wild west where people rush in and once the project is finished it leaves a ghost town with a tumbleweed blowing down the street. ScottishPower Renewables are here for the long-term and that is why it is so important and great they are making such a big commitment to Lowestoft.

"Lowestoft has a proud maritime heritage and the substantial growth of the offshore wind industry, particularly off the coast of East Anglia, will see more generations making a career out at sea. It is great to see Lowestoft leading the way in the UK's offshore wind revolution."

Most Read

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norfolk man admits having more than 11,000 indecent child images

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Biker badly hurt in crash

The crash happened at the junction of the A148 and B1440, near Hillington Picture: Google

Trail of blood left after thug smashes up 250-year-old private club

The Norfolk Club, which was smashed up by Adrian Micu Picture: Denise Bradley

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Trail of blood left after thug smashes up 250-year-old private club

The Norfolk Club, which was smashed up by Adrian Micu Picture: Denise Bradley

TEAM NEWS: Body blow for Hanley and no early return for Zimbo

Norwich City defender Grant Hanley had groin surgery in the international break Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Leicester boss jumps to defence of former Canaries star after England casino controversy

File photo dated 24-06-2019 of England's James Maddison. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday October 10, 2019. Leicester midfielder James Maddison has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers through illness, the Football Association has announced. See PA story SOCCER England. Photo credit should read Nick Potts/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists