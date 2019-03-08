Meet the 19-year-old working on the future of renewable energy in East Anglia

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:48 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 17 September 2019

Jasmine Allen, 19, said she was excited to work hands-on in the renewable energy sector. Photo: SSE

Jasmine Allen, 19, has only recently left college, but she is now going on to work in the fast-growing renewable energy sector.

A group of new SSE apprentices - the company hired 100 last week. Photo: SSEA group of new SSE apprentices - the company hired 100 last week. Photo: SSE

She is an apprentice with the UK's "broadest-based" energy company, SSE, and is about to start a career as a wind turbine technician in Lowestoft, inspired by her grandfather.

Ms Allen was raised in Beccles and attended the Lowestoft Campus of East Coast College when she left school at 16, where she studied an energy skills programme before applying to SSE's Apprenticeship scheme.

There has always been a history of energy work in the east, and Ms Allen said she was always attracted to engineering as her grandfather had worked as an engineer in the car industry.

She said: "Growing up I hear all the stories about grandad's job. Seeing how people in our family talked about his work and the things he achieved I was really attracted to the practical side of work, building and making things with my hands. I've always known it's where I wanted to go."

Some of the UK's largest offshore wind farms are being built off the coast of Norfolk and Suffolk.

According to the Great Yarmouth based renewable energy 3sun Group's CEO, Graham Hacon: "Offshore-wind is the fastest growing industry on the east coast promising decades of new careers for young people as its investment regenerates our communities."

For Ms Allen, the step into the renewable sector is an exciting chance to move away from energy sources which pollute the environment.

She said: "I've been really impressed with everyone I've spoken to in the business and the high standards they set. It really is great to think I'll be working on the future of energy in renewables, in a challenging and hands-on environment.

SSE has recruited more than 650 apprenticeships in rural areas, investing £80,000 in the training and development of each person.

A spokesperson for SSE said these apprenticeships "support local economies" and added: "Our business is investing £6bn over five years to help decarbonise the UK and Ireland and our apprentices have a bright future at the frontline of delivering net zero for future generations."

