First power flows from region's biggest offshore windfarm

PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 12 September 2019

Power has started to flow from East Anglia One, a wind farm off the region's coast. Picture: Rob Howarth.

Electricity has started flowing from the region's biggest offshore wind farm.

Charlie Jordan, East Anglia One project director. Rob Howarth.Charlie Jordan, East Anglia One project director. Rob Howarth.

East Anglia One, a joint venture between Scottish Power Renewables and Green Investment Group, is more than 40km off the Lowestoft coast.

Power started flowing from one turbine on Thursday (September 12) to a substation at Burstall, near Bramford, in Suffolk, while more turbines and blades sit on site at Great Yarmouth Outer Harbour, waiting for transportation to the wind farm.

Engineers have already started commissioning further turbines and more power will come online at regular intervals.

So far 25 turbines have been installed.

David 'Kojack' Gravells, 65, is an mechanical technician working on wind turbines at Great Yarmouth's port. Picture: Simon Ward.David 'Kojack' Gravells, 65, is an mechanical technician working on wind turbines at Great Yarmouth's port. Picture: Simon Ward.

It is expected the project will be complete by mid-2020, when 102 turbines will produce 714 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy, enough to power more than 630,000 homes - the equivalent of the majority of houses in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Each wind turbine, built by Siemens, consists of three, 75-metre fibre glass blades, a 90 metre-high tower and a nacelle, the head of the turbine.

David 'Kojack' Gravells, a mechanical engineer, assembles parts of the turbines at the harbour.

The 65-year-old, originally from Lowestoft and now living in Burgh Castle, worked as a fisherman for 38 years.

Power has started to flow from East Anglia One, a wind farm off the region's coast. Picture: Rob Howarth.Power has started to flow from East Anglia One, a wind farm off the region's coast. Picture: Rob Howarth.

"The job got so I couldn't make enough money," he said.

In 2010 he swapped it for employment in the wind farm industry.

"I feel like I'm doing something good, building something for the next generation," he said.

Charlie Jordan, East Anglia One project director, said: "First power being generated at East Anglia ONE is a huge achievement.

Power has started to flow from East Anglia One, a wind farm off the region's coast. Picture: Rob Howarth. Power has started to flow from East Anglia One, a wind farm off the region's coast. Picture: Rob Howarth.

"We are continuing to progress towards completion of the offshore windfarm and reaching this point is down to the incredible efforts of everyone involved, from local contractors and employees through to national and international businesses."

Mr Jordan said the project has invested £5m into the local economy.

Some of the money was spent on upgrading the port and the vessels transporting the turbines and blades to the farm were built in Great Yarmouth.

East Anglia One is the first of four offshore windfarms Scottish Power Renewables is developing in the region.

