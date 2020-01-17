Search

Advanced search

The street where a terraced house costs you £600,000

PUBLISHED: 12:27 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 17 January 2020

This end terrace has just gone up for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox/Archant

This end terrace has just gone up for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox/Archant

Norwich's Golden Triangle is living up to its name in terms of commanding high property prices - with an end terraced house just gone up for sale for £600,000-£625,000.

The house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFoxThe house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox

For the same price you could buy elsewhere in Norfolk, an Edwardian, five bedroom house in 0.75 acres overlooking meadows in Loddon or a Grade II listed thatched farmhouse with four bedrooms, a separate barn and situated in 0.9 acres in the sought after village of Carleton Rode.

MORE: Have you tried the new Citrus Kiss beer from brewer Mr Winter?

The house on College Road for sale for £600,000.-£625,000. Pic: abbotFoxThe house on College Road for sale for £600,000.-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox

But such is the demand for a home in the illustrious College Road, in prime GT turf and close to good schools, three estate agents are currently marketing an end terrace, built in 1908 with accommodation over three storeys.

The house offers six bedrooms, beautiful decor and four reception rooms. It price tag reflects its location, in one of the most desirable streets in this quarter of the city, a road which stretches from Unthank Road right across to Earlham Road.

Nick Taylor, chairman of the NDAEA, Norwich & District Association of Estate Agents, with more than 30 members, said: "Is £600,000 too much to pay for an end of terrace house in College Road?

"That depends on the terraced house in question. College Road is certainly a prime location with its easy access to the city, great local shopping facilities and excellent schools. Parking is always a hassle but the same could be said for much of the Golden Triangle and besides, aren't we all supposed to be giving up our cars, anyway?

The house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFoxThe house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox

"When it comes to value for money it's all about size. This house is about 2,000sqft so £600,000 sounds about right. Where else in the Golden Triangle can you buy 2,000sqf for less money, I would argue."

The house, being marketed by agents abbotFox, William H Brown and Sowerbys, offers far-reaching city views from its top floor and garaging, rare in this part of the city.

Agent Samuel Le Good, from abbotFox said: "Properties of this size and setting are rare, located in the heart of the ever-popular Golden Triangle. Properties of this calibre are rarely available."

Interestingly, it's not the most expensive terraced house in Norwich on the market. A Grade II listed five bedroom mid-terrace is for sale for £785,000 in The Crescent, Chapelfield Road, also in the GT and there's a historic four bedroom 16th century terraced house in one of Norwich's most historic locations, Elm Hill, for sale for £725,000.

The house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFoxThe house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox

You may also want to watch:

The house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFoxThe house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox

The house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFoxThe house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox

The house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFoxThe house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox

Nick Taylor, chairman of the NDAEA, doesn't think £600,000 is too much for a terraced house in College Road. Pic: ArchantNick Taylor, chairman of the NDAEA, doesn't think £600,000 is too much for a terraced house in College Road. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

‘People are just not eating out’ - village pub and restaurant to close

The Inn On The Green in New Buckenham is set to close at the end of March. Pictured: owners Julie Derges and David Francis. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A47 closed due to police incident

Police are dealing with an incident on the A47 at its junction with the B1108. Picture: Google Maps

Man slashed in the face by knife attacker hiding in bushes

Nathan Murphy was slashed in the face during a knife attack on Lakenham tracks. Picture: Nathan Murphy

This pub has been named the best in Norfolk

The Rose and Crown at Snettisham has been named the best in Norfolk by The Good Pub Guide Picture: AWPRCO

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 closed due to police incident

Police are dealing with an incident on the A47 at its junction with the B1108. Picture: Google Maps

‘People are just not eating out’ - village pub and restaurant to close

The Inn On The Green in New Buckenham is set to close at the end of March. Pictured: owners Julie Derges and David Francis. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Teenager stabbed while he sat in parked car

Norfolk Police cordoned off an area on Bowers Avenue. Picture: Archant

Man slashed in the face by knife attacker hiding in bushes

Nathan Murphy was slashed in the face during a knife attack on Lakenham tracks. Picture: Nathan Murphy

More than 30pc of drivers failed Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-driving

More than 700 people stopped during Norfolk police's Christmas drink and drug driving campaign. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists