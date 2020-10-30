Search

Family-run village garage to close after 25 years

PUBLISHED: 11:15 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 30 October 2020

Shipdham's Central Garage is set to close after 25 years serving the community. Picture: Google Maps

A village garage will finish trading after 25 years in business on Friday.

Central Garage in Shipdham, near Dereham, has been run for more than two decades by Tracey and Richard Smith.

The closure comes after years of uncertainty surrounding a planning application to demolish the garage and the old Waggon and Horses pub in order to build a convenience store and new housing.

Though the application has not yet been approved, Mrs Smith said the lease had expired.

“We want to say a big thank you to everybody who’s supported us through the years.” said Mrs Smith. “Many of them have been trying to fight the planning decision and sending letters to the council on our behalf. We’re very grateful and we’ll be sorry to go.”

The garage expects to hold an open house sale in a couple of weeks’ time, in which they will sell their remaining vehicles, tools and equipment.

Ms Smith added that the couple were currently negotiating a new premises in Swaffham with the council, but that it “wasn’t a done deal”.

