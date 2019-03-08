Search

'Truly shocking figures' reveal more than 7,000 children in poverty

PUBLISHED: 09:30 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 21 May 2019

Thousands of children in Waveney are living in poverty. PHOTO: End Child Poverty

More than 7,000 children from Waveney are being brought up in poverty, new statistics have revealed.

According to the new figures from End Child Poverty, in Waveney alone, 7,058 children were found to be growing up in poverty - nearly a third of all children in the constituency.

Jack Abbott, from the Suffolk County Council has labelled the new figures, which revealed nearly 50,000 children are living in poverty within the county as "one of the greatest scandals of our time".

Councillor Abbott, who is Labour spokesman for children's services, education and skills, said families were paying the price for the "for the continuing effects of austerity" and called for MPs in the county to take action.

Mr Abbott said: "These are truly shocking figures which lay bare the effects of a near decade-long austerity programme.

"To have nearly 50,000 children growing up in poverty in Suffolk is one of the greatest scandals of our time.

"It is intolerable that children and families should continue to suffer the toxic cocktail of deep and relentless cuts, rising living costs and stagnant wages.

"With more than two thirds of child poverty occurring in working families, it is clear that work alone does not guarantee a route out of poverty.

"This must not be allowed to become the new normal - no child should be growing up in poverty in 21st Century Britain so we desperately need MPs in Suffolk and across the country to wake up to this crisis and take immediate action."

End Child Poverty published its 2019 figures which revealed that 28.5 per cent of all the county's young people were living in poverty, based on an average of all the county's districts.

It is measured on housing costs and earnings, meaning that a single parent earning £204 a week (after housing costs) and with one child, or a couple earning £314 a week with one child, are classed as in poverty.

The End Child Poverty organisation was established in 2003 to leverage the work of a wide range of groups with the shared objection of eradicating child poverty in the UK.

